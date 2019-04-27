Big projects require big plans.
In the horticulture program at Trident Technical College, we make plans for the landscape that go beyond a flower pot. The design process is more than a pretty picture. Plant selection is essential, but there are many steps to take before that. In order for a plan to be functional, students organize the space based on how it’s going to be used.
Take, for example, Janet Scarborough’s project.
Janet had previous training at the Cotswold Gardening School in Gossington, England. She came to our program to pursue the landscape design certificate where she could refine her designing abilities and expand her drafting skill set to include computer software. Once she’d completed several labs, she was ready to implement this newfound expertise.
She started in Berkeley County.
The volunteer organization Keep Berkeley Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, initiated the Beautiful Berkeley Gateways program. Along with other design students, Janet volunteered to provide designs that would serve as their final project.
The interview is the first step in the design process. Keep Berkeley Beautiful’s mission is to beautify areas that serve as a greeting and farewell to residents and visitors to Berkeley County. The goal is to improve the quality of life, decrease litter and increase wildlife habitat. Their first project is a 1-acre gateway on U.S. Highway 17 and Old Whitesville Road.
Students gathered information of the site such as views, drainage, soil type and exposure in addition to interviewing members of the KBB committee.
Due to the proximity of traffic, the ideas could not obscure views, creating a safety hazard. There also were limitations to be noted, such as setbacks and plant choices that had to comply with SCDOT specifications as well as the KBB committee's desire for the plants to be native to South Carolina.
In essence, KBB members wanted a design that was visually appealing and low maintenance since it would be maintained by volunteer efforts.
Janet and the rest of the class started with preliminary designs. This included rough sketches of their initial ideas that took into consideration all aspects of the project. These were broad strokes that organized the space. Plant selection is generic at this point, such as large shrub, groundcover or small tree.
Students presented their preliminaries to the rest of the class for feedback. Critiques are often the dreaded, yet essential, part of the design process. Critical feedback from others helped shape the designs by highlighting the positives and identifying potential problems.
At this point, the students took their design concepts to the computer. The challenge of using software is conveying ideas accurately. It’s easy to create sweeping lines with a pencil. It’s much different with a mouse. Once they were proficient, however, the drawing and editing process of master plans went quickly. This is the phase of the design process where plant species are selected. For instance, a previously generic large shrub could now be labeled a tea olive or cleyera.
In addition to the plan drawing, students also downloaded photos of the site and digitally dropped in plants, turf and other elements. The end product of design imaging is a picture of what their ideas realistically looked like.
The project ended with students giving a PowerPoint presentation to the KBB committee. While few people actually look forward to public speaking, my experience with classes like this is different. It is nerve-racking, no doubt, but the end result is often very gratifying. For most of them.
Under normal circumstances, students are no longer involved in a project like this after the designs have been submitted. Janet, however, has continued working with KBB. The group is in the process of implementing her design and raising the funds. With Janet’s help, this will be the first of many beautified gateways into Berkeley County.
For more information on this project and other Keep Berkeley Beautiful projects, go to keepberkeleybeautifulsc.org or call Sarah McCarthy Smith at 843-719-2383.