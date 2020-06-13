Gardening: Attracting and feeding hummingbirds with flowers

One of the added joys of gardening is finding ruby-throated hummingbirds visiting flowers from spring to fall (https://bit.ly/2UvG0Ze). These perky birds have universal appeal as they zip around, hover while feeding and show off their metallic green and magenta-red feathers.

I’ve seen hummingbirds as early as April 9 in my yard, and they are always around by the time bog sage blooms in early to mid-May.

Homeowners can attract and feed hummingbirds by providing sugar water in a feeder or growing flowers that appeal to hummingbirds.

The following list of 16 flowering plants that attract hummingbirds is based on two sources: my own observations over the past 20 years gardening in the West Ashley suburbs of Charleston; and "The New Southern Living Garden Book" (Oxmoor House, 2015), my “go-to” gardening reference book. While both sources include additional plants, the ones mentioned in both sources are likely the most reliable.

Six plants top the list for most consistent hummingbird visits in my yard: bottlebrush (Callistemon citrinus); bloodroot milkweed (Asclepias curassavica); and four salvias: autumn sage (S. greggii), anise sage (S. guaranitica), bog sage (S. uliginosa), and ‘Hot Lips’ salvia (S. microphylla).

Ten other plants that attracted hummingbirds are red buckeye (Aesculus pavia); bottlebrush (or red) ginger (Hedychium coccineum); canna; foxglove; Chinese hibiscus (H. rosa-sinensis); lemon; Mexican bush salvia (S. leucantha); rose campion (Lychnis coronaria); snapdragon; and zinnia.

Note that, because of pressure from deer, I was not able to observe penstemon, bee balm or butterfly weed, other plants that appear on several lists of hummingbird attractants.

Feeding the birds

Most of the 16 plants likely to attract hummingbirds have tubular flowers, that is, flowers with long throats, naturally suited to the shape of hummingbird bills. The three exceptions are lemon, rose campion and zinnia, all in the second-tier group.

Hummingbirds are said to prefer red flowers (and red feeders). A quick scan of the list of flowers in this article shows that half of them are red or come in red and other colors.

Gardeners who, like Emily Whaley, the famous Charleston gardener, dislike red flowers, can attract hummingbirds by choosing other colors of the flowers favored by hummingbirds.

Plants still blooming in October, such as snapdragon, bottlebrush and salvias, nourish hummingbirds before their annual migration to spend the winter in Central America.

In the spring, lemon, foxglove, ‘Hot Lips’ salvia and red buckeye provide food for hummingbirds when they return.

Growing the plants

When gardeners plan a bed of flowers to feed hummingbirds, they need to consider the light and moisture requirements of the plants, just as they plan any other landscape bed with mixed plants.

Most hummingbird-friendly plants prefer or require full sun to bloom well. The four exceptions among the 16 plants are red buckeye, bog sage, anise sage and foxglove. They grow best in part shade to part sun.

The four shade plants plus bloodroot milkweed, bottlebrush ginger, Chinese hibiscus and canna prefer moist soil. Fortunately, all these plants can survive brief periods when the soil dries out.

The other seven plants, not counting lemon, which normally is grown in a pot, prefer dry soil, or soil that is dry to the touch more often than it is wet.

Most of the plants are perennials, which offer the convenience of coming back for at least five years. Annual zinnias and snapdragons are available as potted plants in garden centers.

Rose campion and foxgloves are biennials, so they require some forethought. Rose campion is only available as seeds, which must be started in spring. Young plants are transplanted in late summer and bloom the following spring. Foxgloves should be purchased and transplanted in the fall, so they are exposed to cold, which triggers them to bloom the following spring.

Bottlebrush is a tender shrub that likely will be damaged some winters in USDA Growing Zones 8a and colder. The plant is remarkably tough, though, and usually will resprout from the lower portion of the trunk. Full size bottlebrush cultivars bloom more frequently than dwarf cultivars. All bottlebrushes bloom on new growth, so pruning should be minimal.

Gardening with plants that produce nectar for hummingbirds is a “win-win” for homeowners and hummingbirds.