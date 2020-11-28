Gardening: Answers to questions about gardening from readers

One of my annual topics is questions from readers. This year I received several follow-up questions for more information about specific gardening situations.

Living fence

One homeowner wanted plants for a living fence.

Tall, narrow bottlebrush would be an excellent choice. It attracts hummingbirds and will bloom some in part sun. There is a risk of it freezing back severely about once every 10 years, as bottlebrush did in 2018 with snow and persistent cold.

Southern Living recommends hollies for screens, such as Savannah holly, which would work if you get plants with multiple trunks, or "Nellie Stevens." I recently saw a nice hedgerow of Burford holly near Ridgeville, but the key was enough space to accommodate the mature width of the holly.

Landscape refurbishing

Another homeowner wanted to know the best time of year to undertake a landscape refurbishment with new plants. Woody shrubs can be planted any time of year in South Carolina, although I wouldn’t plant them if freezing temperatures are predicted within the following week.

Herbaceous perennials can be planted starting in late March; the local selection is limited during the winter anyway.

Shade and sun plants

Two gardeners wanted small flowering shrubs or perennials that will grow in a spot with shade until the afternoon followed by intense sun for about three hours. With a little help from fellow columnist Tony Bertauski, recommendations include the following shrubs:

Dwarf loropetalum "Purple Daydream," which holds its leaf color much better than "Purple Pixie."

Tea olive flowers are small but very fragrant.

"Harbor Belle" dwarf nandina blooms and has berries.

"Knock Out" rose blooms all year except midwinter and midsummer.

"Anthony Waterer" Japanese spirea is a classic cultivar with small pink flowers. Other cultivars have reddish or chartreuse leaves, which might brighten the space in the morning shade.

For perennials, I would try "Mystic Spires," "Black and Blue" and "Amistad" salvia; "Goldstrum" black-eyed-Susan and lily of the Nile.

If the salvias are happy in the spot, they should bloom most of the year.

Gingers, which prefer part shade, are another option, either Hedychium spp., like butterfly ginger, "Elizabeth" or "Disney Orange" (Bottlebrush Orange), or hidden ginger (Curcuma spp.), although gingers may need supplemental watering in the sun.

Fertilizing shrubs

One gardener asked about fertilizing dormant shrubs in the fall.

Deciduous shrubs won't take up much fertilizer when they are dormant, and it will leach away with winter rains.

I fertilize them in the spring or late winter, any time starting the third week in February in the Lowcountry. I think it's better to have the fertilizer in the ground before the shrub starts to leaf out so it's available for the new leaves.

If evergreen shrubs look nutrient-deficient in the fall, that is, have light-green leaves, fertilize lightly in October with a slow-release fertilizer or regular fertilizer at one-quarter the recommended rate.

Rotating crops

Crop rotation for vegetable gardens, which was another question, is based on switching between related vegetables each year. Tomatoes, peppers and eggplants are all in the nightshade family. If you grew these vegetables in 2020, in the same spot next spring plant vegetables from a different family, like beans, sweet potatoes or vine crops such as cucumber, summer squash or winter squash (if you have the space).

For winter vegetables, choose cold-tolerant ones, like collards, kale, Swiss chard, beets, spinach or carrots.

With a relatively high probability of a warm, dry winter (bit.ly/2KsxeZJ), adventurous and patient gardeners in the Lowcountry could still start winter vegetables.

Invasive plants

Finally, a gardener asked if Spanish bluebells (Hyacinthoides hispanica) are invasive. No, they are not an invasive plant. The official list of invasive plants is at bit.ly/ClemsonInvasives.

Spanish bluebells also are not "invasive" in the horticultural sense. They do not form new clumps separated from the original one. Bulbs will make new bulbs to form one nice clump of foliage and flowers from each original bulb planted.

You don’t need much room for Spanish bluebells. Each bulb should eventually fill no more than a square foot of space. Since the leaves die back about a month after blooming, the bulbs can be planted between existing plants if you like the random look of a cottage garden for a few months.