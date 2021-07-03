Gardening: Add fragrance to your garden

Smelling is one of the oldest evolutionary senses. African elephants can smell water 12 miles away. Insects detect odors, referred to as pheromones, to communicate. The existence of human pheromones is questionable, although there are studies that show tears can evoke a biological response in other humans.

You can train yourself to be a better smeller. Andrew Huberman, from the excellent Huberman Lab podcast, says you can improve your olfactory sense by breathing deeply through your nose ten times before smelling something. Everyone’s sense of smell varies and be due to genetic variation. Some people can’t tolerate the smell of cilantro. I can’t understand how anyone likes blue cheese.

You can expand your garden’s sensory palate with the addition of fragrance. Most people would agree the following scents are wonderful additions, although that might depend on your olfactory genes.

Tea olive blooms throughout the fall and winter with a fruity fragrance that, at times, pervades the neighborhood. The flowers are small, white, and inconspicuous. You will likely smell them before you see them. This medium-to-large evergreen shrub makes for superb screening. Tea olive has very few insect and disease problems. It prefers full sun but will tolerate some shade. However, the more shade it gets, the less fragrant it becomes.

Gardenia blooms are known for sweet, perfumey fragrance in mid-spring. The white flower is somewhat showy, right up until the petals turn yellow then brown. The flowers hang onto the shrub for days, which results in a mix of new and rather putrid-looking flowers. Gardenia is medium-sized and evergreen, good for screens. Dwarf gardenias stay two or three feet tall. Plant in full sun to partial shade.

Gardenias don’t have many problems with the exception of whiteflies and sometimes scale. In the past, if you had a gardenia, you had whiteflies. The last several years, however, I haven’t noticed this insect on gardenia nearly as much. If whiteflies are present, they turn the foliage black with sooty mold. Shake a limb and small insects will flutter. Use insecticidal soap or horticultural oil and get good coverage beneath the leaves where the immobile nymphs are feeding.

Confederate jasmine is an excellent, twining evergreen vine. Jasmine fragrance is more like tea olive than gardenia. It is loaded with small, star-shaped white flowers in May that last for two weeks. Asiatic jasmine, which is confederate jasmine’s cousin, grows more like a ground cover and isn’t nearly as fragrant.

Confederate jasmine prefers full sun and grows fast. It is perfect on overhead pergolas that cover a patio or deck. It’s a fast grower that provides excellent shade. The spent flowers readily drop off and need to be swept, but it’s a price worth paying.

Daphne is an evergreen shrub that blooms in late winter. My first experience with this potent little shrub was at a botanical garden. The area was infused with a delightful, sweet fragrance before we walked over a hill to find it planted in mass. Daphne is small, getting only three feet tall, with clusters of small flowers.

In my experience, it can be difficult to grow, often succumbing to root disease. If you can find it at nurseries, it’s worth the challenge. Plant in shade with good drainage.

Sweetshrub is a shrub I’ve heard people rave about, but I don’t notice the fruity scent without sticking my nose in the flower. Sources claim the intensity varies from plant to plant, so apparently I’ve only met the duds. If you find a good one, it’s a supposedly quite pleasant. Plant this multi-stem deciduous shrub in sun or shade. When happy, it can get six feet tall and blooms in late spring. Side note: the seeds are toxic.

Banana shrub is another one I don’t often notice without stopping to smell the flowers. A notable fruity aroma, the name of the plant is spot on, is quite pleasant in spring. A handsome, evergreen shrub, it will grow 10 feet or more and handles drought. Plant in full sun for best results.

Tony Bertauski is a horticulture instructor at Trident Technical College. To give feedback, email him at tony.bertauski@tridenttech.edu.