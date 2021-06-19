Gardening: A rare glimpse of a century plant in bloom

Summer is almost here, and with that comes many plants beginning to bloom. One of the more unique blooms though is that of the century plant. If you have not had the opportunity to see a century plant in bloom, it is quite a sight to behold. The century plant, the common name given to plants within the Agave genus, only bloom once in their lifespan, though contrary to what the name might imply, they will bloom after about 15 to 20 years depending on the plant.

I recently was called out to take a look at one in particular that had put up an enormous flower stalk and got to experience a wonderful garden in the process.

Throughout my time visiting various gardens, there have been many unique and interesting variations. But just recently I had the pleasure of visiting the garden of Donnia Banks, a resident of North Charleston, who had a wonderful collection of plants. The plant in question that I went out to see was that of the Agave americana, which was excitingly getting ready to bloom.

As I mentioned, these plants are monocarpic, meaning they only bloom once in their lifetime and then will die even though these plants can live for many years. The century plant in Banks' garden was said to be about 40 years old, and considering the size I could believe it. The flower stalk that was being produced was measured at around 22 feet and 3 inches when I arrived.

This plant was definitely a sight to behold, but what struck me as special was the wonderful array of flowers, both annuals and perennials, grown in large groups throughout the garden.

The garden itself, wonderfully maintained by Banks, gave off the feel of an oasis in the midst of the city itself. Though the yard is not overly large, there was plenty to enjoy in this garden. The wonderful mixes of marigolds and zinnias amongst the elephant ears and purple heart Setcreasea make for an attractive and colorful arrangement.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

What struck me as the most impressive part of this garden was the fact that Banks herself propagated many of the plants. She saves the seeds from the annuals, such as the zinnias and marigolds, and replants them each year. And due to the cross-pollination of these plants, she sometimes gets new and interesting varieties which change up the colors from year to year.

The Setcreasea, which is a perennial, she started from only two plants in the front garden and now has it spread throughout the entire yard. She continues to dig up and divide many of the plants to place them in various locations, allowing for the garden to be ever-expanding and yet without the need to purchase new plants each year.

There are also the banana trees, which are actually monocotyledonous plants, making them closer related to grasses and not trees. These banana trees are meticulously maintained by way of her cutting them back each year and dividing the clumps to keep them healthy and well-cared-for. She has even successfully produced bananas this past season, in which she fried up to enjoy.

This as well as the many more tender plants is a perfect example of the urban heat island effect. Many of her plants are cold sensitive, yet through care and the city environment she enjoys these plants year after year.

All this was discovered because of a single-bloom plant, the century plant, which has decided to put on a show within the garden. And though this century plant is on its last leg of life, it will hopefully, as she has already enjoyed, put out vegetative offsets, more commonly known as "pups," that she can then take and plant throughout the garden and can continue to enjoy the exciting and unique growth of the Agave.

For any questions or concerns regarding gardening, please reach out to your local extension agent or contact myself at cburtt@clemson.edu. And consider applying for the Master Gardener Program, which is a 14-week course going through the information needed to become Master Gardener Volunteer. Apply at https://forms.gle/KBXytFR2XX3Kceqq7 or contact myself for more information.