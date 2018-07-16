I recently read an interesting article about the word gap. The concept itself isn't anything new. You've probably heard that low-income toddlers are exposed to 30 million fewer words before they reach kindergarten than their higher-income peers.
That study, published by Betty Hart and Todd R. Risley in 1995, is often cited as a big reason why early learning, or the lack thereof, is a reliable predictor of future success.
The paper I read, though, expanded on this idea. Apparently, experts now believe that the sheer number of words that children hear before they start school may be less important than the quality of conversation that they engage in.
A study published in 2015 found that verbal and nonverbal parent-child interactions were "considerably more potent predictors of later language ability than was the quantity of mothers’ words during the interaction."
Those interactions include "symbol-infused joint engagement, routines and rituals, fluent and connected communication." In plain language: simple sign language, singing songs, reading books, talking with kids in the car or at the dinner table, asking questions.
Not only are these conversations important before children start school, they're also crucial for school-age students during summer months when children tend to lose a significant amount of information that they gained over the previous academic year.
Again, research shows that lower-income children fare even worse than those in higher-income families.
The good news is that there are ways to prevent the "summer slide."
Just last week, my fellow parenting columnist, Paul Bowers, wrote a story about a program held at Ashley Hall that helps public school students gain months-worth of learning during a free, six-week-long summer camp.
There are other ways to foster learning over summer months, too.
Scholastic, the publisher of many children's books and magazines, recommends that kids read at least six books during the summer months; that they also read something every day, like the newspaper (wink, wink, nudge, nudge); and that they read aloud.
"Reading aloud benefits all children and teens, especially those who struggle," the report explains. "One benefit is that you can read books your child can't, so she will build listening comprehension skills with grade-level and above books. This will increase her knowledge and expand her experience with text, so that she will do better when she reads on her own.
With this in mind, I think it's worth mentioning two local programs designed to keep kids learning throughout the summer.
Charleston County Public Library Summer Reading Program
The library system's summer reading program provides prizes to children who meet their reading goals during the summer break.
Children between the ages of 4 and 11 must reach a five-hour reading goal and teenagers, ages 12-18, are asked to reach 500 points (each page read equals one point) to win a free RiverDogs ticket voucher, which may be redeemed July 29 on "Celebrating Reading Night" at The Joe.
Teens who reach more than 1,000 are invited to the Aug. 4 Reading Superstar party at the Main Library.
Library spokeswoman Natalie Hauff said summer learning is so important because teachers often must spend time in the fall re-teaching concepts that student knew but forgot. That's time wasted, she said.
"Obviously, during the summer months it's really important for us to focus on keeping the minds of children really sharp," she said. "When they get back (to school), they can hit the ground running."
For more information about prizes and participation, visit any library location or sign up online, www.ccpl.org.
Summer Slugger
Children who love baseball may also want to sign up for this collaboration between Minor League Baseball and Everfi, an education technology company.
The free, computer-based program called Summer Slugger is designed to bolster math and reading skills through baseball-themed games. Children can focus on spelling, geometry, units of measurement and more.
Based on the number of programs each child completes, he or she may earn rewards and prizes.
Walter Nolan-Cohn, director of community relations for the Charleston RiverDogs, said it's helpful for children to draw an analogy between baseball training and summer learning.
Baseball players can't afford to take months off from practice. They'd lose their talent. It's the same with learning.
"This is something we can add to the (library's) summer reading program as an additional layer," Nolan-Cohn said.
Visit everfi.com/register and enter the code RIVERDOGS to create an account.