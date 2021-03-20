For better and worse, in Charleston, we are Beeple

I’m bothered by Beeple.

And that is likely a good thing. From where I sit, getting exercised about a paradigm-busting digital artist offers renewed agency to an arts world that has been largely halted by a pandemic.

For those who were perhaps climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in the past couple of weeks, Beeple is the moniker used by digital artist Mike Winkelmann.

Last week, the North Charleston-based artist/graphic designer provoked a collective worldwide jaw drop by selling a digitally-created work for $69.3 million in a Christie's auction. The work, “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” comes in the form of a digital file containing a composite of 5,000 works that he created and shared daily on social media platforms over the past 13 years.

Called “everydays” by Winkelmann, each work is mostly the stuff of a digitized, comic book-style dystopia, with otherworldly depictions of political figures and pop mainstays. Think presidents rendered at once totemic and futuristic, with body parts wired for a bracing new world. Or megabrands run amok, from macabre Pokemon to a looming Ocean Spray bottle primed for idol-worship.

Earlier works, including scans of the artist’s drawings, are replete with all manner of indecencies and racially insensitive content, and marked by a master-of-the-universe brand of bro-manship. The details of them are not suited for further description in this family-friendly paper.

The digital work, which by its nature could be easily copied, is made one-of-a-kind by way of an NFT, or non-fungible token. The NFT authenticates the file with an embedded blockchain, or digital ledger.

Winkelmann availed of this new technology, but he did not create it. Akin to cryptocurrency, an NFT can be attached to anything from a Tom Brady playing card to an Elon Musk song. Its techno-signature ensures provenance and affords future value.

The Christie's buyer, who was known as MetaKovan, just identified himself as Vignesh Sundaresan.A cryptocurrency entrepreneur from India who has previously invested in Beeple’s works, he ponied up a slew of cool millions for the NFT-graced Beeple work.

The beauty of NFTs is that the technology provides the capability for artists to receive royalties from their work every time it is resold. The downside is that their carbon footprint is massive.

So what does any of this have to do with South Carolina? Not a whole lot, it turns out.

Mainly, it is fame by association. Widely flagged as being Charleston-based, Beeple bubbles up with an algorithmic sort of blockchain connecting him to his chosen home. That is, after all, the way media narrative has traditionally operated, with place often serving as a shorthand for identity.

There are benefits to this association. With one staggering sale, Charleston’s prominence in the national conversation on the contemporary art world was exponentially raised. Perception-wise, it also doesn’t hurt the notion of the art scene’s nexus with Charleston’s tech sector.

The blunt force of Beeple could also accelerate a much-needed smashy-smashy on the city’s increasingly awkward “moonlight and magnolias” image, even if only by virtue of geography, propelling Charleston to its next phase as a dynamic, diverse urban setting with artistic expression that reflects it.

That being said, Winkelmann has more or less stayed put in the Ladson area of North Charleston since moving here from Wisconsin in search of balmy weather in 2017. He’s the nameless neighbor in Charleston’s basement, deploying his computer to send ripples around the world that barely graze our shores.

In terms of the arts world, he has expressed an interest in supporting other digital artists, offering works for sale on the Nifty Gateway NFT platform he uses, so they can resell them for profit. However, those limited editions go large on the internet and are as elusive as a Willy Wonka golden ticket. They aren’t likely to make much impact locally.

Nonetheless, his inextricable link to the Charleston area compels me to fling myself headfirst into the Beeple fray.

As I write, the media flap foments still. Prominent critics parse the merit of the $69 million work. Market watchers weigh the forces that conspired to catapult the career of an artist whose works a few months ago went for $100 tops. Technology wonks debate the possibilities and pitfalls of NFTs.

When “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” hit Christie’s auction block, an online blurb touted it mining society’s “obsession with and fear of technology; the desire for and resentment of wealth; and America’s recent political turbulence.” The auction also aired a performative video of Winkelmann watching the escalating bids. It has all the trappings of a well-oiled art marketing machine.

I do see merit in parts of Beeple’s artistic approach. Some of his “everydays” serve up a discomfiting synthesis of our unprecedented times in ways that send fitting shivers down my spine. Others, particularly the earlier works, are, at best, crude in both content and execution, and, at worst, unjustifiably offensive.

That being said, the work currently rocking the world is an amalgam of the 5,000 everdays he has shared daily since 2007. Gathered as miniscule digital postage stamps into one square frame, the sum of those parts bears far less intentionality or potency.

While some of the individual works emit the chills of bleak truths about our current world, the coalescent whole leaves me cold. If the work is, as Christie’s put it, aimed at mining obsession, fear, desire, resentment and political turbulence, the aggregate falls flat on my laptop screen. Instead, it reads like a convenient, clever packaging, the kind I know well from my own marketing days. It feels built for positioning — to render it by scope of output worthy of attention from high-end auction houses and warring bids. It feels like a conceptual shrug.

At this juncture, many may shrug and smirk, asserting it’s the free market at its wonderfully Wild West best. And that is true. However, if that’s the game with this work, it may well be the most cynical, rubber-necking stab at the contemporary art market since 2019, when Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan duct taped a banana to a wall in his work “Comedian,” selling three editions and two artist’s proofs for $120,000 to $150,000.

But the top banana that is the Beeple sale is surely the spawn of COVID-19, nourished on the vagaries of the pandemic. It forced our world to go intensely digital, as the frightened and the isolated consumed culture with unprecedented fealty to computer screens. It wreaked wacky havoc on the market, from GameStop surges to Brady trading card crazes to, finally, runaway NFTs.

And it is utterly unfettered from locale — in its content, in its context, in its exhibition. Winkleman arrived in town fully formed and already well into the works that comprise his big sale. Scouring Beeple’s Instagram parade of everydays, there are hyper-colored images of subtropical foliage, but they are palm trees rather than our own local Palmettos — a notion of nature rather than the kind in his backyard.

For the record: I’m not implying that it should. I’m simply noting that it doesn’t.

What I am getting at is that Beeple’s placeless state drives home a schism. Arts advocates and funders are increasingly seeking art informed by local imperatives as a way to amplify suppressed voices and restore the disintegrated fabric of community.

Beeple’s works are not of this world, and in some ways eerily removed from it. In that ether, he gathered more agency than anyone, that is, in terms of monetary and media frenzy.

Varnville artist Ment Nelson has enjoyed his own steady success using social media to share his fine, rural watercolors of Gullah residents, country life and some political satire, too. Lately, he started using NFTs for his digital files, tweeting the incantation, “NFT NFT NFT enough tea enough tea enough tea.”

There may be more tea, but odds aren’t in artists’ favor that there is enough sale by virtue of an embedded NFT to power as many Beeple-scale sales. At the risk of bursting many a Charleston artist's internet bubble, There’s as good a likelihood that the Beeple one was, if I may coin a new term, a pandemic-prompted Bleeple.

Perhaps Winkelmann’s newfound resources will help provide enough tea to other artists. That’s not a new conceit, after all.

They have for another South Carolina-connected, multimillion-dollar auction darling. In 1963, Jasper Johns and fellow artists including painter Robert Rauschenberg and composer John Cage came together to form a group that is now called Foundation for Contemporary Arts to encourage, sponsor and promote innovative work in the arts. This year, it joined with other arts organizations to form an Artist Relief fund, artistrelief.org, to distribute unrestricted grants to U.S. artists with financial need during the pandemic.

As artists clamor for the digital gold in them hills, here’s hoping that it doesn’t take them too far afield from their fine work. Here’s hoping they keep sights set on greater truths.

Here’s hoping they also continue to cast an evaluative eye on the systems that no longer serve society in a meaningful way.

Leveraging the resources and credibility of auction houses, NFT- and blockchain-affiliated investors and a media-savvy digital artist, the Beeple sale has instead elected to game those cynical systems.

Mind you, Beeple may be laughing all the way to the Ladson branch of his bank. If a mad dash for artists to further dislocate follows, I can’t help but wonder if the joke's on us.