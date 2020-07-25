Finding green peace with a 100-year-old Charleston gardener

“Nature is the art of God" reads a placard that name-checks Dante. I am mulling those words over on a stroll through the West Ashley garden of Lucile MacLennan, a lifelong gardener who will celebrate her 100th birthday on July 30.

For much of her 100 years through to this day, MacLennan is frequently found elbows deep in Lowcountry soil, expertly ministering to her chosen turf, plant by precious plant. For the past 52 of those years, she has homed in on this garden, a large and intricately layered fantasy land that is not only a feast for the senses, but also tells the story of her life.

Thankfully, that lavish expanse also offered a suitable berth for social distancing, so when she invited me and landscape architect Erin Stevens for a visit last week, we gathered our masks and met her outside.

In a crisp white shirt made merry with multicolored rows of potted flowers, McLennan briskly charged on, her accompanying walker and cane belying her boundless verve. Pointing out plants and identifying them by their Latin names, she was as vibrant as her surroundings, kneeling over to deftly pluck mint roots for us to take home, turning this way to alert us to another beauty.

Planting the seed

For MacLennan, it all started 93 years ago, at the age of 7 in her hometown of Anderson.

"I planted my first marigold seeds, and I was hooked." Both of her grandparents were farmers, she explained. "It's in my genes, and there's nothing you can do to fight it."

Wending around a welcoming, well-appointed brick house in the leafy Crescent neighborhood, MacLennan's landscaped haven can be found mainly in the back. It is crowned from above by a canopy of pines, or, in the parlance of the field, a top-level overstory, which gently eases down to smaller trees before rolling out to a ground-level perimeter of beds surrounding a trim, green lawn radiating out to sun-drenched beds, shaded patches and even wooded areas.

In the center, a bricked quatrefoil frames a pedestal sundial. It was left to her by her mentor and friend Sallie Carrington Cheney, inscribed with "Le temps passe; l'amitie reste," or "Time passes; friendship remains."

"She had a great influence on my life," she said of Cheney.

The garden has evolved with each season and growth cycle, cultivated with plantings that hold countless such stories, which span the Lowcountry and world travels, brimming with all manner of flora, as well as artifacts and written musings.

The plants are the main show, naturally.

There are the descendants of fine trees from other Charleston gardens, given by fellow gardeners and members of the Garden Club of Charleston, where MacLennan was a fixture.

Among them is a magnificent pair of Japanese maples adorning the corner of the house, a specialty of MacLennan.

"These are the great-grandchildren of 2 Meeting," she said of Cheney's childhood home, explaining how their spawn were then planted at her friend's Church Street home before the next generation landed there.

Other plants were foraged from once-wild stretches of Lowcountry. In former days, MacLennan regularly blazed a wild trail in search of its native treasures, a longtime passion of her.

The garden and the gardener

As we walked on, it proved no issue to maintain the requisite social distance. The centenarian is a whirl of constant motion, bending down to adeptly ferret mint from the roots to send home, darting in to gather Spanish moss to wrap them, forging the way to more splendor yet.

At one point, she showed us a bench that she said many visitors surmised must often offer her a peaceful perch. Bemused, she observed that gardeners rarely rest, as when they do, they spot something that needs attention. On a nearby wood sign, the words of Rudyard Kipling concurred: “Gardens are not made by singing oh how beautiful and sitting in the shade.”

Energized by this ever-present tendency to tend, the gardener and garden are in their own symbiotic relationship. By devoting countless hours to helping her garden thrive, it has helped her, too, and she credits it for her longevity.

"The calming influence of nature restores the brain," said the robust, razor-sharp MacLennan, who also hews to an ethos of learning something new each day. She is thus resounding testament to her own claim.

Garden as artful expression

If, as that sign says, nature is the art of God, it’s MacLennan’s art, too.

"A garden ought to be a reflection of who we are," she explained. In her case, that encompasses a great deal. “I'm a combination of the formal and wild,” she said.

The formal part is at the entrance, with its painted thistle over the carport, a nod to the MacLennan Scottish roots. Upon entering, the garden proper abounds with groupings of containers and trellised vines clustering around a patio near the house, an ever-blooming show featuring many native plants like the spikey white Clethra, which she dug from the woods. It is one of about 240 native plants she has collected, having started out as a wildflower specialist.

Another is the Sarracenia purpurea, or purple pitcher plant, a rare native species that she rescued from land that was earmarked for development and that is now the home of Boeing. Ruing such razings, she declares, "I'm against progress."

There are also fragrant imports like Grand Duke jasmine and fall bloomers like Antigonon, or coral vine. In the nearby shade garden, undulating rows of maidenhair ferns flow aside the elegant pergola, one of the last projects of her late husband, Murdock, its wooden Palladian arches draped in vines providing a shaded respite.

From there it goes wild, playing out in a rambling little grove punctuated by exotic finds like the native Cyrilla racemiflora, or swamp titi tree, one she said "came from the deep, deep swamp." Those gave way to a hidden gloriette, or petite pavilion, situated in the back corner, a small structure brimming with family memories. It was there that her daughter cut her wedding cake and her grandson proposed.

That grew wilder still, segueing into a bona fide woodland, a surprising lush suburban forest with a wobbling cobbled path that traveled through wild azaleas, an utter remove from the bustling city that is Charleston today.

Along with the wild and the formal landscaping, there are other signs of MacLennan's life and loves, too, in the literal sense of the word. These are made of stone and wood, sharing sentiments on life and land.

Along with the Dante rumination on God and art, there are numerous slates painted with the names of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of those pieces once covered Durham Cathedral in England, treasures from world travels.

Many are in French, too, a nod to her years teaching high school French in Anderson, her hometown. “A Dieu la Gloire,” or "to God the Glory," is written on a slate that came from St. Michael's Church, given to her by a parishioner.

Another shares words from Thomas Jefferson, adding deeper insight to her world view: “Those who labor in the earth are the chosen people of God.” MacLennan emphasizes that the Bible most guides her.

"This is my Eden, and everyone can have her own Eden, even if it's a window box," she said.

What a garden can teach

So what has this sylvan spot taught its guardian?

“Patience,” she offered.

Mainly, however, she said that it leads back to God for her. She marvels over how her glorious plants have been created to emerge from simple dirt.

"It's more inspiration to worship God. ... That stirs up my spiritual awakening of God."

Patience and faith are once again in order for MacLennan. Her family had planned a big celebration for her 100th birthday. For now, a smaller family gathering will take its place until it is safe for larger gatherings.

In the carport, we enjoyed her trademark iced mint tea under a pastel painted sign that reads, “When the world wearies and society ceases to satisfy, there is always the garden.”

As she heads into her 100th year, MacLennan will be found there, blissful and busy in her time-tended soil.