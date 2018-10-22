Garden & Gun published an article online this month titled the "Southern Baby Gift Guide." The author included 18 "practical (and adorable) items" that I was predictably drooling over: a cashmere blanket, a sterling silver rattle and one of the sweetest smocked dresses I've ever seen.
Did I mention I'm expecting a baby next year?
But it was her recommendation for a bassinet that I'm particularly coveting right now.
The Snoo Smart Sleeper, she writes, "has a built-in swaddle and soothing noise machine, and it gently rocks newborns to sleep when they startle themselves awake between feeding."
It sounds perfect. The only catch? It's "ridiculously expensive," she writes.
The rational part of my brain understands that I shouldn't spend $1,160 on a bassinet. But there's this other part — this needling part — that remembers how hard those first few months with a newborn were. Last time, I was tired, emotionally drained and had trouble making simple decisions due to sleep deprivation. If the Snoo Smart Sleeper helps my baby sleep through the night before it's time for me to return to work, it's probably worth the money. Right?
Cue the practical part of my brain: Probably not. Most babies move to a full-size crib within weeks, a few months, at most. And bassinets generally cost less than $100. Oh, and I already have one.
It's got me thinking about all the things I thought I needed (but really didn't) when I was pregnant with my first child. In 2015, I obsessed over a $78 crib skirt. I looked at it online day after day, convinced that it would complete the nursery. Nothing else would do.
But after our daughter was born, I remember realizing how ridiculous that was. Pinterest didn't prepare me for parenting. I should have spent all that time sleeping. (If you're curious, I never did end up buying the crib skirt, but I googled it again for old times' sake. Still $78. Still precious.)
In this spirit, I have not written the definitive Southern baby gift guide or the definitive nursery design guide or the definitive infant gear guide.
Instead, this is just a list of 10 recommendations from one mom (with limited experience, a middling budget and an ounce of practicality). A few things I really needed, a few that I didn't.
Take them or leave them. This is what worked for me last time. Heaven help us with the second child.
What you really need:
1. More diapers
A lot more. Not necessarily in the smallest newborn size because some babies grow out of those pretty quickly, but you will use many diapers every day. Buy in bulk. Amazon Prime, Coscto, BJ's and other big-box retailers offer discounted rates. Unless you're in a pinch, don't shop for diapers at the grocery store or pharmacy. You will almost always end up paying more.
2. A dishwasher
We didn't have a dishwasher when our daughter was born. We'd just purchased our 1950s home about a month before her arrival and didn't think about installing one in our small kitchen. We should have (and have done so since). You will wash so many bottles and breast pump parts (many, many tiny plastic pieces!) that a dishwasher will save your sanity.
3. Pacifiers (plural)
Maybe you're reading this and thinking you're not the type of parent who will offer a pacifier to your infant. You're worried your child will develop a dependence on it, that it will ruin her bite or that it will confuse a baby who's still learning to breastfeed. Maybe you're right. But did you know that pacifier use at bedtime and naptime reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome? And maybe, just maybe, you'll find yourself one day in a doctor's office or a grocery store or a restaurant and you won't be able to convince your baby to stop crying. In that case, a pacifier might do the trick. I'd encourage you to pack one (or more) in your diaper bag. Just in case. Never say never.
4. Swaddle blankets
Swaddle blankets are the equivalent of duct tape in baby world: They're good for everything. Obviously, as their name implies, their real purpose is to swaddle the baby before sleep. The blanket keeps the baby's limbs from thrashing around and, in theory, soothes them to sleep more quickly. But they also keep babies warm in strollers, can be used in a pinch during diaper-changing time and are useful for mopping up any number of bodily baby fluids.
5. Some sort of sleep training schedule and a white noise machine
A sleep schedule saved us. We followed the one outlined in "Moms on Call," but there are several other books that lay out specific times for feeding and sleeping. Yes, some of them are a little rigid. From my experience, though, the schedule paid off. Our daughter slept through the night before she turned 2 months old. I realize some of it comes down to luck. But I really think the schedule helped. Most infant sleep experts also recommend using a white noise machine (or smart phone app) in the nursery. We opted for the Dohm sound machine.
What you don't need:
1. A huge stroller
This is controversial and I'll qualify this recommendation by saying that if your family is really outdoorsy and you like to jog or run on the beach, buy a stroller that fits your needs. There are many of them out there. But we really only needed one for airports and grocery stores and I couldn't justify spending several hundred dollars on an all-terrain model. Plus, so many of those strollers are cumbersome and really heavy. Instead, we got high mileage out of the so-called "Snap n' Go" stroller, basically a collapsible, lightweight metal frame that our daughter's car seat "snapped" into. When the "Snap n' Go" wouldn't do, we relied on a baby carrier. Then, when she was old enough to sit up on her own, we transitioned to a "umbrella-style" stroller. Most of those models are lightweight and affordable.
2. A changing table
We converted the top of a dresser into a changing table, but ended up changing our daughter on top the full-size bed in her nursery half the time anyway. All you really need is a towel or swaddle blanket (see above) to avoid making a mess.
3. A fully stocked medicine cabinet
In full-on nesting mode, I convinced myself that we needed to stock our medicine cabinet with every ointment and children-friendly potion on Walgreen's shelves. At one point my husband reminded me, "You know we'll still be able to go to the store after the baby comes, right?" And the thing is, all those medicines expire after about year. Buy what you need as you need it.
4. An "alternative" vaccine schedule
A friend of mine opted to follow the "alternative" vaccine schedule, basically a timeline for administering the recommended number of childhood vaccines over an extended period. She made a good point: In the end, it really comes down to more trips to the doctors' office. Vaccines are safe, effective and life-saving. I recommend following the standard schedule.
5. All the answers
That's what the internet is for! Just kidding. Plug your pediatrician's office number into your phone contacts. Many doctors offer a free texting service and a 24/7 nurses' line. Better yet, find some mom friends. They usually have all the answers.