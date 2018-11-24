All gardeners need tools. I prefer hand-powered, nonmechanized, tools, so my list of essential gardening tools includes only motorless implements.
My absolute favorite garden tool is my Sven-Saw. It was invented by a Minnesotan so canoers could cut branches quickly when they paddled through narrow passageways in The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The saw’s jagged, razor-sharp teeth and triangular design helps home owners cut thick branches and tree trunks effortlessly. The first time I used one, I was amazed how much easier and faster I cut compared to using a standard curved pruning saw. As the friend who introduced me to the Sven-Saw said, “If you can’t cut it with a Sven-Saw, you need a chain saw.” I recommend the 21-inch saw.
I never go anywhere in my yard without my Gorilla tub (formerly called a TubTrug). No other bucket or basket is as sturdy and flexible as a Gorilla tub. The 6.9-gallon size allows a gardener to easily collect leaves, weeds and trimmings when cleaning up the yard. It’s also useful when spreading shredded bark mulch, because the tub is flexible enough to bend into a pouring spout.
With the heavy downpours that characterize the Southeast, a rain gauge is as essential here as in areas farther west that receive a quarter of our rainfall. Since many plants are satisfied with one inch of water per week, a rain gauge is a simple way to decide if it’s time to water or wait.
One item on my Christmas list this year is one of the new Gilmour sprinklers with its own shut-off valve. This improved sprinkler eliminates walking back and forth between faucet and sprinkler to adjust the position of the sprinkler so that the water spray lands just where I want it. This is a great invention for gardeners without an irrigation system.
When setting out a group of plants, a 25-foot tape measure is useful to space large plants the proper distance apart, which is the sum of half the diameter of each plant at maturity. A tape measure makes a handy straightedge when planting a group of annuals. (Note that a tape measure used for gardening will take a beating from contact with soil, so don’t use your woodworking spouse’s favorite tape measure outside.)
Rakes come in two basic types. Garden rakes have short, straight tines connected to a horizonal bar. Leaf rakes have long plastic (modern) or metal (old-fashioned) curved tines connected to a central point. A garden rake is an essential tool for smoothing the soil surface before planting and for shaping and leveling a raised bed. Leaf rakes are used to, well, rake leaves.
Shovels, spades and trowels have different functions. A trowel with a sturdy handle is probably the most useful type of shovel for active gardeners who plant annual flowers, herbs or vegetables. Beginning gardeners also should buy a pointed-end shovel, as the pointed tip makes digging soil much easier than a straight-edged shovel or spade.
A spade, which has a thicker and slightly smaller blade than a straight-edged shovel, is useful for tasks that require a straight vertical cut through the soil, such as removing pieces of sod, cutting shallow trenches and edging along a bed. Either a shovel or a spade can be used to mix and break up soil clumps.
A narrow-blade trenching shovel is useful not just for digging trenches for drainage tubes or metal edging but also for digging small planting holes without bending down.
A CobraHead weeder and cultivator, available online or through seed companies that also sell tools, is my tool of choice for digging up old, spent plants and grass clumps that have rooted in my beds. The one I purchased was not “razor sharp,” as some sites describe the tool, but the curved blade makes removing small plants, roots and shoots easier than with a trowel. (Reminder: Roots should be removed along with the tops of annuals at the end of the growing season, so root-rotting fungi don’t build up in soil.)
Having the right tools helps gardeners complete tasks more efficiently with less effort.