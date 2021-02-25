Environmental wakeup success aided by balanced approach

In my lifetime, the single greatest event that made everyone realize we had problems with the environment occurred June 22, 1969, when Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River caught on fire.

It’s not every day that one would expect water to catch on fire (grain alcohol notwithstanding), although it becomes conceivable if highly volatile petroleum derivatives are sufficiently concentrated in an area where a low flash point might be ignited by a chance occurrence at the site of a couple of railroad bridges, as was the case that fateful afternoon.

The fire, which witnesses reported reached as high as five stories, began at noon and lasted about 20 minutes before it was brought under control. Whereas the Norfolk and Western Railway Co. and the Newburgh & South Shore Railroad Co. sustained several tens of thousands of dollars in damages, the greater damage was to the city of Cleveland’s reputation, which subsequently became a national joke and didn’t recover until the I.M. Pei-designed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame building opened on the shores of Lake Erie on Sept. 1, 1995.

Astute observers will note that it was around the time of the fire that a great migration originated from Cleveland and other parts of Ohio destined for the Holy City — a human tide that continues to this day, like the flowing waters of the Cuyahoga itself.

The 1969 Cuyahoga fire (”Smoke on the Water,” if you will — and by the way, Deep Purple, the English Rock group and author of that song, finally got inducted into the Hall in 2016) apparently belied Mark Twain’s euphemistic adage that there ain’t much education from the second kick of a mule. Another oil slick burned on the Cuyahoga in 1952, causing an estimated $1.5 million in damages without attracting national attention.

This time people noticed and there was a reckoning, to use one of today’s popular expressions, not that at least some hadn’t noticed before. Theodore Roosevelt, an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, went to the Badlands in 1883, looking for a chance to hunt the big game of North America before they disappeared. Although his writings detail successful outings, they are also laced with lament for the loss of species and habitat. The decimation of bison, the eradication of elk, bighorn sheep, deer and other species convinced him that most Americans falsely and mistakenly believed that America’s resources were inexhaustible.

After becoming president in 1901, Roosevelt helped create the United Stated Forest Service and established 150 national forests, 51 federal bird reserves, four national game reserves and five national parks. Later, 18 national monuments were established through the 1906 American Antiquities Act. All told, some 230 million acres of public land ended up protected under Roosevelt’s watch. Too late for the famous passenger pigeon and Carolina parakeet, though — both declared extinct about the same time all this was happening.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

At any rate, I vividly recall reading about the Cuyahoga fire in Time magazine as a 13-year-old and thinking that this was definitely not good. But, frankly, it wasn’t just a Cleveland problem. Overall, Charleston actually had very poor water quality back then. People would literally dump their garbage into some of the streams and waterways and think nothing of it. “Everybody” did it if there was no other convenient recourse for disposal.

In 1971, with the opening of the Plum Island plant (jokingly referred to by columnist Ashley Cooper as Fort Gaillard — poking a little fun at then-incumbent Mayor J. Palmer Gaillard Jr.), water quality started improving fairly dramatically, and at a time when there was increasing environmental concern and awareness.

On Jan. 1, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed the National Environmental Policy Act, thus introducing what would come to be known as the environmental decade. Later that year, Nixon would create the Environmental Protection Agency, which consolidated environmental programs from other agencies into a single entity, thus becoming the most comprehensive U.S. environmental agency of them all, and the most substantive.

Whereas people miss the charm of the old Charleston, in reality they probably don’t miss the poor air and water quality that permeated everyone’s senses back when, such is the progress that has been made on those fronts over the years.

Thankfully, although there remain many areas of concern, national environmental awareness has seen a multitude of successes over the past half century, including the establishment of a reasonable balance between those who want to plunder everything and those who want nothing tampered with at all.