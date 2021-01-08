Edward Hart named College of Charleston's Dean of the School of the Arts

College of Charleston provost and executive vice president for academic affairs Suzanne Austin has appointed faculty member Edward Hart to lead the School of the Arts.

Hart, who previously served as chair of the department of music, succeeds Valerie Morris, who is retiring this year after guiding the school since 1998.

A communication from the college stated, "A music faculty member since 1993, Hart has a longstanding commitment to the success of the college and to Charleston’s vibrant arts community. He has served as department chair since 2013, demonstrating visionary leadership as well as many administrative and artistic talents."

In addition to his role as an educator, Hart is a composer whose music has been performed in the United States and around the world, including performances in New York, Los Angeles, Kiev, Vienna, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Johannesburg, Boston and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Ensembles that have performed his music include Shanghai Quartet, Kiev Philharmonic, Arpeggione Chamber Orchestra (Austria), Orquesta de Baja California, Philharmonica de Montevideo, Symphony of the Americas and Charleston Symphony Orchestra. He has received many commissions and was named composer in residence of the Charleston Symphony for the 2019-20 season.

"I am honored to take on this new role in this place that I love so much, and I hope to continue the good work of Dean Valerie Morris," said Hart, who is a 1988 graduate of the College of Charleston. "Her 22 years of dedicated leadership is a hard act to follow."

Hart is a native of Charleston. He holds a doctorate from the University of South Carolina and is a professor of music.