Comedian Dusty Slay
gets ABC series deal
Dusty Slay, a comedian with Charleston ties, and Chadd Gindin, writer and executive producer of Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet" (starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant), are developing a half-hour comedy series for ABC, according to the entertainment website Deadline.
Yet to be named, the series is "inspired by Slay's childhood, growing up the youngest of three in an Alabama trailer park." The storyline will focus on a middle-aged single mother, and Slay is tapped to co-star in the series.
In 2015, Slay told Charleston Scene that he's pretty much always been funny, but his humor has been refined over time.
“In school, I was funny enough to make the teacher laugh," he said. "Then, once I realized I was poor, I wanted to be funny enough to not be considered the 'poor kid.' Then I wanted to be funny enough to get a date. Then I became a salesman and wanted to be funny enough to make a sale. And now I want to be funny enough to make a living. So I’ve always been funny, but I’m always getting better.”
The former Charleston resident, now living in Nashville, started his career in the Lowcountry taking improv classes at Theatre 99. "I just needed to make friends because I moved to Charleston not knowing anyone," he said in 2015. "I never thought about doing stand-up; I just started doing it with other improvisers."
Slay gained recognition after the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and followed that with an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" earlier this year.
He has appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Last Comic Standing," and "Laughs on FOX." His comedy albums, "Son of a Ditch" and "Makin' that Fudge" are in regular rotation on nationally syndicated radio programs, including Sirius XM, Pandora Radio and "The Bob and Tom Radio Show."
— Liz Foster
Alan Jackson resets
concert for next year
After country music superstar Alan Jackson postponed a show set to take place in North Charleston in September, the artist has rescheduled the event for nearly one year later.
The concert at the North Charleston Coliseum has been rescheduled for Aug. 23, 2019. It was originally postponed due to Hurricane Florence. Tickets for the original show will be honored at that date. Additional tickets will also be sold.
Those tickets are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, online at Ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and by visiting AlanJackson.com. VIP tickets and packages are also available.
Jackson, who played to countless fans across the United States in 2018, will announce more shows for 2019, all part of a new tour, in the coming weeks.
— Kalyn Oyer
Children's plays wanted
by Mt. Pleasant group
The Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center is partnering with Storytree Children’s Theatre to develop original children's plays to be presented at the 2019 Piccolo Spoleto Festival. The team is soliciting new plays (no musicals) for the Munchkin Radio Plays Program. For information and an application, contact Marie-Louise Moreto at info@mpcommunityarts.org.
Playwrights of selected works will receive a stipend, and their works will be performed next year by professional actors in a story-telling format. Visual interpretations of the plays by local artists also will be displayed.
The Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center is a nonprofit founded in 2016 and governed by a volunteer board of directors. Its mission is to promote and increase access to the arts East of the Cooper by establishing an inclusive and collaborative Community Arts Center that can accommodate performing, visual and literary arts.
— Adam Parker
Beresford Studios mounts
Paul Cristina show
The Charleston Arts Festival and Beresford Studios is teaming up to present new work by local painter Paul Cristina.
The solo show is called "Love Yourself." It opens at 5 p.m. Nov. 25 at Beresford Studios, 20 Fulton St. Admission is free.
In the last year, Cristina's work has been the subject of one-person shows at the Booth Gallery in New York City, Beresford Studios in Charleston and TRAX Visual Arts Center in Lake City.
To create his unique expressionistic portraits, Cristina uses oil, acrylic, charcoal and other materials, often applied to paper and mounted on canvas.
— Adam Parker