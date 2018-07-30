Children can be cruel and the world is mean. As I prepare to send my children to school, I worry that they will be bullied, mocked or attacked when I am not there to protect them.
But what if my kid is the one doing the bullying?
New research in the Journal of School Psychology co-authored by a Clemson University professor may yield some wisdom for parents who want to take a proactive stance against bullying. Some of it sounds like Parenting 101 stuff, but I gave it a read and had an illuminating conversation with the professor, Dr. Susan Limber, about steps parents can take to raise empathetic and nonviolent kids.
"I think we all have a responsibility to make sure that our child isn’t part of the problem," Limber said. "If they do it and receive no consequences, it can be contagious."
There are red flags, Limber says, but rarely definitive ones. If you hear reports that your child is getting in a lot of arguments or physical fights, if she has friends who bully other kids, if she comes home from school with extra money or new belongings — any of these signs are "not proof positive, but worth conversations," Limber said.
The Scandinavians were the first to take a scholarly look at the phenomenon of bullying in the 1970s. One researcher in particular, Swedish-born Dan Olweus, helped create an early bullying prevention program for the Norwegian Ministry of Education in 1983 as part of a national response to the suicides of three teenagers.
The Olweus Bullying Prevention Program has since shown results in schools across the globe, and Limber's latest study showed its effectiveness in elementary, middle and high schools across 49 counties in Pennsylvania.
The program has four basic principles for adults at school, which Limber said are applicable to parents at home as well:
1. Show warmth and positive interest in students.
2. Set firm limits to unacceptable behavior.
3. Use consistent positive consequences to acknowledge and reinforce appropriate behavior and non-physical, non-hostile consequences when rules are broken.
4. Function as authorities and positive role models.
These are not earth-shattering revelations, but I take them as personal challenges. Firmness and consistency might be in some parents' DNA, but they don't come naturally to me. And I can always do a better job modeling patience, empathy and positive responses.
With a two-year research window, Limber estimated that 2,000 students escaped being bullied in the Pennsylvania schools she studied. Survey responses also documented increases in students' empathy toward their bullied peers, as well as decreases in students' willingness to join in bullying when they see it happening.
Those attitude shifts are important in Limber's research and in Olweus' program. In our interview, Limber said it's important to remember that there are more roles in the act of bullying than aggressor and victim. There are the children at the edge of the circle who might be enticed to join in on the bullying, and there are onlookers who might either cheer the bully on or quietly fret about what's happening.
And then there are "some real heroes, kids who see it going on and feel like it's wrong, it's my responsibility to do something about it," Limber says.
We won't all raise heroes, I know. But I am personally grateful for the parents who have.
I was a second-grader with a big head and a small frame when some older boys started shoving me around on the playground in the mornings before school. Fifth-graders. Big guys.
I hit back every once in a while when I wasn't running away, but it must have been a laughable sight. This went on for days until another boy, maybe a couple of grades older than me, put himself between those fifth-graders and me and then talked to the principal about what he saw.
Kids like that aren't just born, are they? Empathy is taught and exercised.
"I think we can look for as many opportunities as we can to talk with kids about other people's situations, about why they may be behaving the way they are, what their circumstances are," Limber said. "You can never know what someone else is experiencing, never walk in their shoes, but you can crack it open a little bit so they can get the practice."
For younger kids, story time presents another opportunity for teaching empathy. The Bullying Prevention Institute released a handy companion bibliography to the Olweus program in 2014; some of my favorite recommendations include Arnold Lobel's Frog and Toad series and Nancy Carlson's "How to Lose All Your Friends."
My daughters are 3 years old, so we're not doing book reports yet. But I do try to pause when we're reading one of their favorite books for the umpteenth time and ask a few questions: Why is Madeline crying? How do you think Miss Clavel feels being woken up in the middle of the night?
One more important point to note: Despite all the hype, cyberbullying is not the most common type of bullying in America.
"For better or worse, good old-fashioned verbal bullying is still the most common," Limber said. From name-calling to put-downs to one-sided jokes, Limber said kids are still most likely to hurt each other face-to-face. Physical bullying is more common among younger children and boys. Girls, she said, are more likely to experience relational bullying, things like social exclusion and rumor-spreading (although "it doesn't mean boys aren't involved in that," she added).
Children can still be cruel and the world is still mean. But as parents, we have a chance to change that.