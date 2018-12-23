Abigail Schimpf of Daniel Island has clinched the South Carolina Junior Golf Association's Beth Daniel Player of the Year for 2018 as the top girls golfer in South Carolina. Jonathan Griz of Bluffton won the Jay Haas Player of the Year Award for boys.
Schimpf, who has committed to play for South Carolina, had 12 top-10 finishes in 2018, including wins the the SCJGA Fall Challenge and Women's SCGA Foundation Championship. She also qualified for the U.S. Women's Amateur and was named to the Mid-Atlantic Girls Team and the Georgia/South Carolina Girls Junior Team. Schimpf also was the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's 13-18 National Player of the Year.
Schimpf will be honored by Daniel on Dec. 27 at the Country Club of Charleston.
Griz had 16 top-10 finishes, including victories in the SCJGA Bobby Chapman Invitational, the Carolinas PGA Junior and the Hilton Head Amateur. He qualified for the U.S. Junior where he advanced to the Round of 32.
Tomlinson wins Ladies City Amateur
The weather-plagued Charleston Ladies City Amateur golf tournament was finally played Tuesday after being postponed three times this year, with Stacey Tomlinson winning the event for the second straight year.
Tomlinson shot 3-over-par 75 and beat Lea Anne Brown by four strokes. Mary Basel won the net title with a score of 72 with Robin Moyer finishing second, also with a 72.
Jeannie Hillock won the seniors title for the second time, shooting 67 and finishing two shots in front of Deidre Garrard, who won the net title.
Adams first in Ford-Picard Christmas Classic
Zach Adams of Charleston shot 3-under-par 69 and earned a one-stroke victory over Nicholas Mayfield of Rock Hill in the Picard (individual) portion of the Ford-Picard Christmas Classic played at Wild Dunes Resort's Links course. Rye Tifft of Mount Pleasant finished sixth at 76, while Johnny Velasquez of Mount Pleasant tied for 10th with a 78.
Chloe Holder of Williamston won the Girls 13-18 title with an even-par 72. Lila Joyce of Mount Pleasant finished fifth with an 80, while Kayla Bartemeyer of Mount Pleasant tied for sixth at 81and Regan Clifford of Mount Pleasant finished ninth with an 85.
Tyler Taber of Mount Pleasant won the Boys 12-under division with a nine-hole score of 35.
In the Ford parent-child division, Palmer Mason and Tom Mason of Irmo took top honors with a 59. Zach Adams and Randy Adams finished in a tie for third with a 61, while Rye Tifft and Rick Tifft of Mount Pleasant tied for fifth at 62.
Legend Oaks gives back
The 10th annual Legend Oaks Gives Back golf tournament and dinner with silent auction raised $17,100 to benefit Meals on Wheels of Summerville. First place went to the team of Bob Richards, Kevin Fitzgerald, Holly Kelley and Brian Kelley.
Aces
Steve Beuchler, Dec. 4, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 16, 152 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Terry Childress.
Steve Hayden, Dec. 12, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 4, 105 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Jim Neininger, Hugh Belser, Tom Clifford.
Ralph Martino, Dec. 12, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 165 yards, 3-hybrid. Witnesses: Jim Ihrke, Ralph Roles.
Slade Metcalf, Dec. 13, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 148 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Lynn Nellius, Ed Snyder, Ellis Regenbogen.
Margaret Stancampiano, Dec. 18, Cougar Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 6, 102 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Terry Janeck, Livingston Grant.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.