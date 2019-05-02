FLORENCE — Dabo Swinney admits his new $93 million contract is “crazy” but said “the term was more the message” in a staggering 10-year deal announced last week.
The Clemson head football coach Thursday night made his first public comments since signing the richest contract in college sports. He also addressed assistant basketball coach Steve Smith’s shot at Clemson football caught on an FBI wiretap and running back Tavien Feaster’s decision to transfer.
The added Alabama part of Swinney’s new deal caught almost as much attention as the total money. Swinney, a former “crawl on” wide receiver from Pelham, Ala., who helped the Crimson Tide win the 1992 national title has beaten Nick Saban’s team twice in the last three national championship game matchups.
He owes Clemson an extra $2 million in buyout money (a total of $6 million) if he bolts for Tuscaloosa through Dec. 31, 2020.
The price moves to $4.5 million for 2021-22, $3 million for 2023-25 and $1.5 million for 2026-27.
Otherwise, Swinney’s anyplace-but-Alabama buyout is $4 million for 2020, $3 million for 2021-22, $2 million for 2023-2025 and $1 million for 2026-27.
“That came from the school and their proposal. I didn’t have a problem with it,” Swinney, 49, said at the Florence Center, site of the last of eight Prowl & Growl tour stops this spring. “This contract was all about a mutual commitment to each other, Clemson and myself. I didn’t have any issues with it at all. I’m just honored to be the coach here and it’s been a great decade and hopefully we can have another decade. And maybe another decade after that.”
Swinney said he has not heard from Smith since news broke that a wiretap caught the assistant basketball coach talking about the football program. The comment came in a recording included in a federal trial stemming from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.
“That’s why football is so successful,” Smith said while discussing the recruitment of basketball star Zion Williamson, “is if you do it and use resources at Clemson, like you can really keep everything tight.”
Swinney said head basketball coach Brad Brownell called to apologize.
“Just disappointed,” Swinney said, “because I know how we run our program. Very proud of how we run our program. We’ve always been a program committed to doing things the right way and always will be.”
Feaster, a rising senior from Spartanburg who entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last week, rushed for 440 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries during Clemson’s 2018 national championship season.
He also caught 11 passes for 71 yards.
“It’s a big loss for us,” Swinney said. “He’s a great player — a great player. And a good person.”
Swinney emphasized the extra opportunity for playing time behind starter Travis Etienne, who finished seventh in 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, and backup Lynn-J Dixon, who averaged 8.8 yards per carry as a freshman (547 yards, five touchdowns).
He mentioned incoming freshmen Michel Dukes (First Baptist High School) and Chez Mellusi and rising junior Darien Rencher.
