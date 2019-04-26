It’s not quite a “lifetime contract” but for 49-year-old Dabo Swinney, it’s a 10-year, $93 million extension — and almost certainly won’t be the last.
Swinney, who has led the Clemson football program to two national championships in the last three seasons and four straight College Football Playoff appearances, on Friday received a new 10-year contract through 2028. The deal averages $9.3 million per year starting at $8,250,000 for 2019, up from the $6.75 million he earned in 2018.
Though big-time head coach contracts are constantly on the rise, Swinney’s new deal is right up there with the richest total annual compensation packages for college football ($9.44 million for Alabama’s Nick Saban) and college basketball ($9.2 million for Kentucky’s John Calipari).
Swinney, an Alabama graduate and native of the state, is frequently mentioned as a possible replacement to Saban, who is 67. Clemson and Alabama have clashed in the last four College Football Playoff brackets, with Clemson getting the last laugh in a 44-16 national championship game victory.
One of the most interesting parts of Swinney’s new deal is strong buyout language addressing a possible Alabama move: Swinney owes Clemson $6 million if he leaves for Alabama through Dec. 31, 2020 and the price moves to $4.5 million for 2021-22, $3 million for 2023-25 and $1.5 million for 2026-27. In other words, it dwindles with Saban likely out of the picture.
Otherwise, Swinney’s non-Alabama buyout is $4 million for 2020, $3 million for 2021-22, $2 million for 2023-2025 and $1 million for 2026-27.
“I am grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment Clemson has made to me, my family and our football program,” Swinney said in an official statement. “For more than a decade, we have given our all to provide this world-class university and our incredible fans the championship football program they deserve — to live up to best is the standard.
"With this contract, we make a collective statement that we intend to continue pursuing championships and developing total student-athletes for years to come. Our sustained continuity in vision, people and culture has been a key ingredient to our success, on- and off-the field. I am thankful for the leadership we have at Clemson and appreciate all they do for Clemson Football. I am truly blessed to be your head football coach.”
Clemson is the projected No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll this summer. And Alabama will be No. 2 with another playoff clash more than likely.
