They were seasonal workers, and, as such, had at best a temporary toe-hold in this country and a future that was far from certain.
Jose was 14 years old and had come to the United States from Mexico with his dad to find work, which they did in the fields on Johns Island. In spite of their tenuous condition, when they saw Nigel, a 3- or 4-month-old stray Lab-shepherd mix wandering on Maybank Highway, they did not turn away. Of the little food they could afford, and the small space they called home, they shared with Nigel. Though temporary, through their kindness and compassion, Nigel was given a chance.
The first time I (Henri Bianucci) saw Nigel, he was about 9 months old. With his head held high and a jaunty gait, he appeared in anticipation that something great was about to happen. He was thin, but seemed healthy and happy.
I asked Jose who he belonged to, and with a broad smile, he said that he lived with him. He told me where the dog had come from and that he needed a permanent home. Once my wife saw him, his need for a home was no longer an issue.
He was mostly black with a white stripe between the eyes and a white patch on his chest. His eyes were the color of shiny copper and seemed to look straight into your soul. Although Nigel was always one of between seven and nine dogs, he stood above or apart from them all.
Although we considered him to be one of our dogs, it was clear that he considered himself one of us. The other dogs seemed to agree, and although he never resorted to a fight, he was clearly the alpha dog. Their respect for him seemed to derive from his bearing alone, and his status went virtually unchallenged. He had this effect on anyone who saw him, so much so that we called him our little Black Prince.
In his younger days, he was the fastest dog I’d ever seen. When we’d drive to the grandparents house, about a mile down a country road, Nigel, anticipating our destination, would bolt across the yard and into the woods. As we pulled into the grandparents driveway, he’d be there, slightly winded, smiling and wagging his long tail like a banner. Nigel, it appeared, had been left once, and the worry of being left again never went away. It was clear that his speed and raw athleticism, combined with his desire to be right with us, could be a problem, as it was when my wife arrived home in a Chevy Tahoe, with her window halfway down. As soon as she stopped, Nigel leaped through the window and chipped her tooth.
Early on, he was left in our minivan as we ran a quick errand. It was winter, and the windows were cracked, and the stop would be short. What could go wrong? When we returned, 20 minutes later, every seatbelt in the car had been completely severed. Our first thought was that it was vandalism. How could a single dog do this much damage in so short a time. As I said, he was fast, and did not like to be left alone. The repair was about $1,500. I was furious at this “stupid dog,” but the blame was all mine when I allowed it to happen again a year later.
The thing that set Nigel apart from any dog we have had was that he was truly a shepherd. At night, he would position himself outside of my daughters' rooms, never settling down before everyone else had.
We have fostered scores of puppies over the years, and, for some reason, they were always drawn to Nigel, and he to them. He didn’t particularly love them, but he saw that we were watching over them, so he did, too. Placing himself right in their line of fire, he would be jumped on and bitten by these wild heathens, in some of the worst places, and although he’d snarl like he was going to snap them all into pieces, none of them believed it. And they pushed the absolute limits of saintly tolerance before he would firmly, but gently, remind them of their manners.
We recently had to say our final goodnight to Nigel after 15 years. His health had declined rapidly, and the decision was made for us. We had to let him rest. The whole family came together for this, and I thought how I hoped to be surrounded by so many who love me, when it's my time to go.
His affection and pure joy at being hugged was unlike any dog I have ever had. My daily greeting to him was to hold his face against mine, and tell him how much I loved him. He would stand absolutely motionless, aside from his giant waving tail, and he was never the first to break away, until his last day.
On the way home, I happened to run into Jose in a store, and I told him about Nigel. The baby-face 14-year-old is now a 29-year-old man, a DACA recipient, a “dreamer,” as they say. But as we talked about Nigel, he smiled that same boyish grin as he had the first time he told me about Nigel so long ago.
I thought about the compassion that he and his father had shown Nigel when he needed it, and what a wonderful life Nigel had as a result. I hoped that the same would be true for Jose.