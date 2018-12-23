Lou Montgomery ran for 9.6 yards per carry as a Boston College running back in 1939, even more than Clemson star Travis Etienne’s dazzling average this season (8.3).
“One of the shiftiest — if not THE shiftiest little backs ever to attend B.C.,” Montgomery's yearbook bio said upon graduation in 1941.
No wonder head coach Frank Leahy told Montgomery, “If they had let us bring you along, we wouldn’t have lost,” following Clemson’s 6-3 victory over Boston College in the Cotton Bowl that capped the 1939 season.
A lot has changed in 79 years.
Clemson won its first national championship with a predominantly black team in 1981, a second in 2016 and is within two wins of a third. The next postseason path starts with Clemson’s first Cotton Bowl game since New Year’s Day of 1940 when the No. 2-ranked Tigers meet No. 3 Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff game Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
But a “gentlemen’s agreement” between Southern and non-Southern schools that kept Montgomery and other black players out of most major bowl games and other intersectional games stains college football record books.
Brockton, Mass., is better known as the hometown of iconic boxers Rocky Marciano and Marvin Hagler, but Montgomery drew scholarship offers from Ohio State, Southern California University and University of California, Los Angeles as a high school running back at Brockton High School. He was only 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighed a mere 150 pounds — small even by 1939 standards.
But that speed.
Montgomery, Boston College’s first black athlete, became “Lightning Lou” on the football team and lettered twice in baseball.
“Lou was a very good player,” said Reid Oslin, BC’s sports information director from 1974-1997 and a school sports historian who has written about Montgomery. “He was relatively small but he was the fastest guy on the team and he was a great outside runner.”
The Boston College strategy on offense, Oslin said, was an inside power game supplemented by outside running starring Montgomery.
“Lou was the fastest guy on the team,” Oslin said.
Homer Jordan and Co.
Leahy, the famed coach who would go on to lead Notre Dame to four national championships, was determined to make a splash at Boston College. He went 20-2 in his two years in Chestnut Hill. He also wanted a “national schedule.”
That meant honoring the Jim Crow-era “gentlemen’s agreement.” Montgomery was held out of one other game as a sophomore in 1939 — Boston College’s 7-0 loss to Florida before 18,000 fans at Fenway Park. He also missed a Sugar Bowl win over Tennessee that capped BC’s undefeated 1940 season.
It was the norm back then, eight years before Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier. Few teams in the North had black players. Wayne Edmonds was the first black player to appear in a game for Notre Dame, and that wasn’t until 1953, Leahy’s final season as head coach.
“We were a little ahead of the curve as far as having an African-American player,” Oslin said.
Most Southern universities didn’t add their first black players (or students) until the late 1960s or early 1970s. Frank Howard, whose 30-year tenure as Clemson head coach began with that 1939 season culminating in the Tigers’ first bowl trip, never signed a black player. He retired in 1969.
Marion Reeves, Clemson’s first black player, took the field in 1971.
A decade later, Clemson’s Homer Jordan broke barriers as a black quarterback starting for a national championship team.
Montgomery honored
Boston College eventually got around to retiring Montgomery’s jersey at a 2012 game against Miami. Family members were at the ceremony, but Montgomery wasn’t. He died at age 72 in 1993 from complications from a stroke after years of working as an insurance agent and airline travel specialist.
“I am glad that Boston College finally honored this legendary pioneer,” said Richard Lapchick, chair of the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at the University of Central Florida and director of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport.
“In 1939, they dealt with the reality of racism in America by not challenging it," he added. "Other northern schools did the same. Wouldn’t it have been something if Boston College refused to play and stood up for justice instead of blocking its path?”
Boston College filmmakers released a Montgomery documentary titled "Lou Montgomery: A Legacy Restored" in 2016.
The Alumni Stadium façade also honors the 1940 Cotton Bowl appearance, a game that led to the 2008 concept of the O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy. It’s named after key Cotton Bowl participants and College Football Hall of Famers Charlie O’Rourke of Boston College and Banks McFadden of Clemson. It's presented annually to the winner of the Boston College-Clemson game.
BC’s other star didn’t even make the trip to Dallas.
Instead, Montgomery received a Veterans of Foreign Wars medal — for sportsmanship.
Minus Montgomery, Boston College was held to only 177 yards as Clemson won the Cotton Bowl before 20,000 fans in Dallas. The stars were Charlie Timmons, who scored the only touchdown, and the do-it-all McFadden, who played quarterback, punted 11 times and broke up two passes in the end zone late in the game.
It might have been different, as Leahy said, with Lou Montgomery.