Clemson football player went 199-1 as a wrestler; the guy who beat him still inspires him

CLEMSON — Gage Cervenka knew that failure to prepare was preparing to fail. He honed his precocious approach while winning middle school wrestling matches as a seventh grader in Greenwood, making a name for himself from Columbia to Greenville as an irresistible 6-2, 200-pound force.

So what if the opponent that day early in Cervenka’s freshman year at Emerald High School would rely on a favorite heavyweight wrestling move? Sure, Tre Long loved the “fat man roll” and was good at it.

Cervenka was ready.

“I’m thinking the whole time, ‘I got this,’” said Cervenka, a senior right guard on Clemson’s undefeated defending national championship football team.

But the wily Long, a junior from Eastside High School in Taylors, splendidly executed that fat man roll of his. He pinned Cervenka to win the match.

“Of course, I remember it,” said Cervenka, now 6-3 and 325 pounds. “I remember the whole thing.”

It was the lone blemish for one of South Carolina’s greatest high school wrestlers. Cervenka’s 199-1 record notched between football seasons includes four state championships. He was a two-time national champ, too. The winning continues: Clemson hasn’t lost a game with Cervenka in the starting lineup these last two seasons and goes into the Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State on a 28-game win streak.

Cervenka, a 2019 second-team All-ACC selection, remains inspired by the loss.

He mines it for motivation.

He cannot forget Tre Long, either. They are not friends, but Cervenka follows the only wrestler who ever beat him on social media.

“Stalking, I guess,” Cervenka said with a smile. “Just keeping up with what he’s doing.”

Tre Long keeps up with Cervenka, too.

‘How did you beat that guy?’

Tre Long was a standout high school wrestler, too, good enough to earn a scholarship to 177-year-old Marion Military Institute in Marion, Ala., after graduating from Eastside in 2013.

That’s where Long, avidly interested in aviation since childhood, learned to fly airplanes. At 25, he’s an American Airlines pilot who lives in Virginia Beach, Va.

Long flies mostly East Coast routes with stopovers including Toronto and Montreal.

He follows college football closely, including Clemson where Cervenka is one of several Tigers he’s crossed paths with. But the young pilot gets a kick out of telling co-pilots and friends about No. 59 in orange.

“It’s fun seeing Gage play football,” Long said by telephone. “It’s amazing to think that, wow, I wrestled that guy.”

More amazing to think someone actually got the best of Gage Cervenka on the mat. Long still hears about it from high school classmates and fellow former wrestlers.

“They ask, ‘How did you beat that guy?’” Long said.

With experience.

Technique.

Execution.

And perfect timing.

The loss, the revenge tour

The Southern Slam annually is one of the biggest high school wrestling tournaments in South Carolina. Its early spot on the schedule, however, isn’t ideal for football players transitioning to wrestling season.

Still, Emerald head coach Andrew Wright had good reason for confidence in Cervenka, his freshman heavyweight, going against Long.

“Gage was always very determined,” Wright said. “He had a will to win.”

Long’s strategy: Gauge Cervenka's strengths and weaknesses during the first of three periods, go for the fat man roll in the second.

“It was pretty much one of my better moves,” Long said.

Wright went over the basics of fat man roll defense with Cervenka: Long would choose the “down” position, the coach explained, which meant Cervenka would kneel alongside Long with his right arm wrapped around Long’s torso and his left hand on Long's left arm in the customary ready form before the second period started.

Long would surely try to use his left hand to quickly yank Cervenka's right wrist hard from underneath while attempting to spin and roll atop Cervenka.

“Oh, I told him,” Wright said. “I’d seen Tre do that before.”

Sure, Long said. Some people see it coming.

That’s why he added a twist: A brief, faux attempt to stand up, designed to make Cervenka hesitate for a split-second.

It worked.

“Just being the young freshman, I didn’t think about it enough,” Cervenka said. “I had just beaten a Class AAAA state champion the previous match. I was thinking I was bigger. I was thinking I was better than I really was. Sure enough, he grabs my arm and rolls me over.”

At least it wasn’t the last match of Cervenka’s wrestling career. Dan Gable, perhaps the world’s greatest wrestler, went 117-1 at Iowa State. His only loss was in his final match as a senior, the 142-pound NCAA championship in 1970 against a University of Washington wrestler named Larry Owings.

The Cervenka revenge tour really never ended. Each of his four state titles is part of the redemption story.

But the second state championship, captured when Cervenka was a sophomore, might endure as the sweetest. Though he had defeated Long in a regular-season match soon after the Southern Slam loss, the clash with his arch-nemesis in the 2013 state championship final was a greatly anticipated collision course.

The crowd was huge.

Wearing the Eastside Eagles’ blue and gold and representing head coach Jack Kosmicki’s powerhouse program … Senior Tre Long!

And in the Emerald Vikings’ purple and gold … Sophomore Gage Cervenka!

The showdown lived up to the hype.

Cervenka won, barely, 5-4. In overtime.

Both wrestlers took something from their sport and their mini-rivalry.

“Wrestling in high school was a great experience for me,” Long said. “Coach Kos pushed us every day. It absolutely factors into my professional life.”

The loss, Cervenka said, went well beyond a teaching moment.

“It really just set the momentum for what I wanted to achieve,” he said. “It pushed me over the line: I never wanted to lose again. It left a bad taste in my mouth, and I strived to be the very best wrestler I could be and to find ways to better myself.

“I still think about it, because it was just that one match. Just one. It makes me keep in mind that anybody can get beat. It makes me think I have to play my best to win.”

Wright said Cervenka’s determination was “unmatchable” as he wrestled at high school weights ranging from 245 to 285 pounds.

The steady spirit fits right into Dabo Swinney’s “play to a standard” Clemson mantra.

A Clemson ‘dream come true’

Cervenka, a 21-year-old graduate student who received a Justice Studies degree last December, wanted to be a Clemson football player from the first day his parents brought him to a game at Death Valley as a little kid. Wright was tagging along when Cervenka agreed to play for Clemson during a visit to Swinney’s office.

“One of the easiest commitments Dabo ever got, I bet,” Wright said.

Cervenka stood there a few extra, wonderful seconds on Senior Day, glaring out at all the orange in view from the top of The Hill as players were individually introduced before one last home game, against Wake Forest on Nov. 16.

“This has all been a dream come true at Clemson,” Cervenka said. “It’s been one heck of a ride. But we’re not done yet.”

This Clemson team is loaded with stars and future NFL first-round draft picks, including Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Isaiah Simmons, John Simpson, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. Swinney and his coordinators are among the best in recent college football history.

But only one player has a 199-1 record, and the accompanying lesson, to go with Clemson’s current 28-game victory streak.

Tre Long will be among those watching on Dec. 28 as the Tigers try to make it 29 in a row. Though not a hardcore Clemson fan, Long’s sister, Regina Long, graduated from Clemson before going on to work at Boeing in Seattle.

“I would definitely like to see Clemson win,” Long said. “I was never a big fan of Ohio State. Clemson looks really strong, especially after what they did to Virginia (in the ACC Championship Game).”

He plans to keep a close watch on Cervenka, the former wrestler whose Fiesta Bowl preparation routine no doubt will include reminding himself about that wrestling match against the airline pilot.

