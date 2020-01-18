On Jan. 25, the Chinese New Year ushers in the Year of the Rat, a creature that for centuries in the Chinese zodiac has symbolized intelligence.

And that certainly seems apt for Charleston's current interface with China. With a steady stream of Chinese scientists, engineers, scholars and cultural leaders contributing significantly to the local brain trust, as well as an increasing number of other Charlestonians keen to gain a competitive edge by understanding Chinese language and culture, the Year of the Rat is particularly fitting for the city right now.

And, from my seat, with those smarts come the arts. As Chinese cultural offerings start emerging throughout Charleston, the trend can only burnish the city’s renown as a year-round international arts hub.

Certainly, we have much to learn about the integral role of the arts in daily life from a culture that has thus woven it into theirs for thousands and thousands of years.

For one, the Chinese language is based on pictures, or pictographs, regularly rendered with the exacting art of calligraphy. The serving of a simple cup of tea, a pretty much perfunctory undertaking in these parts, is elevated to an elaborate, artful ceremony. When it comes to conflict, the clue is in the name, martial arts.

China meets Charleston

Lan Fahn Hakkila, who serves as secretary of the board of the Chinese Association in Greater Charleston (CAGC) alongside its president, Yudong Huang, confirms this rise of Chinese in Charleston.

“The Chinese population has grown as the number of attractive jobs has grown,” said Hakkila, citing the Medical University of South Carolina, Bosch, Boeing and the College of Charleston as the main employers.

Her day job offers perspective, too, as she runs a company that provides education liaison services between China and America, coordinating the recruitment of Chinese and Asian students at the College of Charleston. Huang works in technology at the Medical University of South Carolina.

And the Charleston Chinese are increasingly gaining prominence in the local conversation, cultural and otherwise. There is College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu, who emigrated from China after the cultural revolution. There is Ken Lam, the acclaimed music director and conductor of Charleston Symphony Orchestra who maintains a presence in Hong Kong.

There are restaurateurs, such as Walter Wang of C&W Super Buffet and Zen Jian Guo of H&L Asian Market. There are also surgeons and professors, engineers and spiritual leaders, musicians and journalists.

In all, Hakkila estimates there are somewhere between 500 to 700 who make up the local Chinese community. Add those who work at the roughly 50 Chinese restaurants in the area and tend to be more transient, and the number reaches a solid 1,000.

Understanding Chinese

And the professional thoroughfare goes both ways, too, with Charlestonians with no ties to China seeking success in a global economy. Since moving here in 2004, husband-and-wife educators Wei Ma and Elijah Siegler have observed this uptick from both ends of the education spectrum.

Ma teaches Mandarin as well as Chinese cultures, celebrations and traditions at Trinity Montessori and University School of the Lowcountry. Siegler is a professor and chair of the department of religious studies at the College of Charleston.

“The Chinese economy is continuing to grow strong,” said Ma. "Parents think their kids will have a better opportunity to find a job in the future."

At the College, Siegler has seen a marked increase in Chinese language courses and faculty positions, as well as classes offering cultural immersions over the past few year, including a course on the Chinese tea ceremony.

The local interest in China is sufficiently high among young students that children's author Virginia Loh-Hagan and Charleston-based illustrator Timothy Banks have just published a book entitled "Nian, The Chinese New Year Dragon."

Charleston schools also are seeking out Chinese students, as evidenced by Hakkila's recruitment role at the College of Charleston. At the high school level, Ashley Hall has established the Elizabeth Rivers Lewine '54 House for Global Study accommodating boarders, with many of them coming from China.

"Our students from China add a cultural richness to our campus that offers all Ashley Hall girls the opportunity to expand their global perspective," said Jill Muti, Head of School at Ashley Hall. The school has recently added a new board member: the father of a boarder who lives in China.

Chinese culture in Charleston

This rise in both Chinese Charlestonians and an interest in all things Chinese has also resulted in bigger and more prolific local classes, activities and events surrounding the topic.

The Charleston Chinese School, located in North Charleston near Park Circle, offers both children and adult classes in Chinese language, calligraphy, Chinese drawing and dance. There is also Chinese Mama-Dance Charleston, Feifei private dance studio and Mount Pleasant Folk Dance Group, which features Chinese folk dance lessons.

The Charleston Qipao Association provides a chance to understand more about traditional costumes. Locals also can avail of a martial arts studio and many practice tai chi.

When it comes to sports, Dragon Boat Charleston, the nonprofit organization promoting the wellness of cancer survivors, hosts an annual festival in May at Brittlebank Park. The CAGC supports the effort with its own "Flying Dragon" team.

Chinese in Charleston also share cultural endeavors like paper-cutting, tai chi instruction, chopstick lessons and calligraphy at other events hosted by organizations such as local schools, the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry and business openings.

Chinese New Year in Charleston

Then there is the Chinese New Year, the country’s most prominent celebration that spans a month leading to the lunar new year, which is recognized in China, Japan, Tibet, Mongolia, Korea and Vietnam.

At Magnolia Gardens, its current exhibition “Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange" presents prime and vibrant turf for a Chinese New Year immersion within the context of the show.

On Jan. 25, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Magnolia will offer related programming featuring performances from local artists to accompany exhibition display that is emblematic of Chinese art in theme and subject matter.

“The lights incorporated art of painting and sculpture in Chinese style,” said Joy Lin, deputy general manager and senior assistant to the chairman of Zi Gong Lantern Culture Industry Group, the China-based organization responsible for the exhibition, which runs through March 15. Chinese Charlestonians regularly support the exhibition by serving as volunteers.

The fantastical, vividly colored display also furthers an understanding of Chinese arts and culture, offering signs along its path to provide insight. Lin notes that Chinese artwork frequently explores the connection between the environment, the human and nature itself.

“Therefore, you may find Chinese artwork has a lot of flowers, fishes, birds, trees, mythical creatures, etc., but only minimum amount of portraits or human sculptures compared to western artwork.”

Chinese New Year programming will include a Chinese flute performance by flutist Jia Jia, a performance of music performed on a traditional guzheng string instrument by Zheng Lan Li, as well as a children’s short drama dance entitled “Spring,” conceived and performed by Hillary Chang and Katherine Chang.

In the spirit of cultural exchange, the program also includes a contemporary dance entitled “West meets East” by Li Huang and Alan Lan, mixing traditional Chinese dance with hip-hop. There will be a demonstration by Charleston artist Douglas Balentine on the martial arts practices of Wudang tai ji and kung fu. For more information, visit lightsofmagnolia.com.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Chinese Association of Greater Charleston will host its an annual Spring Festival. The festival, which started in 1989 with a handful of families seeking to celebrate the Chinese New Year, now hosts approximately 500 participants, and, in keeping with the association's mission of broadening cultural awareness, the public are encouraged to come.

Taking place at Burke High School, it offers programming such as a traditional martial arts Lion dance by Charleston masters of self defense, a talk show entitled "The China in My Eye" by Porter-Gaud students, a Chinese square dance, as well as fare performed by members and representing other cultures.

"There will be a lot of dumplings," added Hakkila of the traditional new year food that in China involves the entire family gathering in its preparation, again elevating the endeavor to an artful steeped, or rather steamed, in meaning.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CharlestonChinese/.

On a national level, the U.S. Postal Service has also gotten into the act this January, having issued a Year of the Rat postage stamp featuring the artwork of Camille Chew, the first in a third series on the Lunar Year.

But the stamp of approval in Charleston comes from the increasing ubiquity of Chinese cultural treasures that are enriching the city, while also sharing its profound appreciation of the vital role of art in our lives.