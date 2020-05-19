Cheves Smythe, physician and early champion of geriatric medicine, dies at age 95

Cheves McCord Smythe, an internationally distinguished physician and professor of medicine holding leadership positions at institutions around the world, died May 11 in Charleston of heart failure. He was 95.
A forward-looking man of medicine characterized by unflappable self-assurance and standards, Smythe served in leadership positions in medical institutions from Houston to Pakistan in his 65 years in the field. Motivated by his commitment to innovation, Smythe was known to possess vast reserves of energy that he applied to all areas of his life, and was known to opt for stairs instead of elevators as the former were faster.
Born into a family that has been in Charleston for generations, Smythe elected to take flight in his teens for studies at Yale University and Harvard Medical School, before returning home in 1955 to join the faculty of Medical College of South Carolina as an associate professor of medicine and was named dean of the Medical School in 1962.
In that role, he left a lasting impression on medical students, among them Angus Baker, M.D., a retired oncologist who was among many students who sought out Smythe as a mentor. "He was a young, bright star," recalled Baker, who observed Smythe identifying diseases on the spot. "We were amazed at the clinical and medical expertise he had to teach us and excite us about internal medicine."
Smythe’s aim to advance his professional interests propelled him once again from his hometown. He was appointed founding dean of the new University of Texas Medical School at Houston and then served as founding dean of the Aga Kahn Medical School in Karachi, Pakistan.
“More than any other academic in Aga Kahn University’s history, Cheves helped to shape its quality and character in keeping with the vision of His Highness the Aga Khan," said Shamsh Kassim-Lakha, M.D., founding president of Aga Khan University via email. “His wisdom and practical insights, combined with utmost integrity set the tone for the formulation of policies, recruitment of faculty and students, development of curriculum, including clinical teaching and above all the value sets of AKU during its formative years.”
He was also chief of medicine at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston and later served as interim dean of the Houston Medical College, among other appointments over his career. Smythe, who continued throughout seeing patients, also became increasingly focused on geriatrics, an undervalued field at the time.
From Texas to Pakistan, Smythe nurtured an insatiable love of the great outdoors, one that was cultivated in the Lowcountry and that shaped each chapter of his life. Wherever his career took him and his family, he continued activities like duck hunting and sailing learned growing up in Charleston, while embracing new pastimes such as offshore fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, partridge hunting near Karachi and racing Thistle sailboats in Chicago. He was forever in search of optimal hunting terrain and frequently rallied his five sons to join him, before winding down in the evenings with recordings of opera, his other love.
In 2013, Cheves and his wife Polly, a native of Cambridge, Mass., whom he met during medical school, took up residence in Charleston after 47 years away at the Bishop Gadsden retirement community on James Island.
Smythe was born May 25, 1924, in Charleston, the youngest child of Augustine Thomas Smythe and Harriott Ravenel Smythe. He is survived by his wife, Isabella Carr Smythe; their five sons, Alexander Cheves Smythe, James Leighton Smythe, Augustine Thomas Smythe, Daniel Thompson Smythe and St. Julien Ravenel Smythe; 14 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from the Taft School in 1942, then attended Yale University, served in the Navy, and received a medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He then trained at Bellevue Hospital in New York City and at the Boston City Hospital, where he was chief resident in 1954-55. He was called to active service in the Navy in 1952-53 in a research laboratory at Camp Lejeune, after which he served in the Navy Reserve for many years.
In addition to his positions at numerous institutions, Smythe served as second president of the Texas Geriatric Society. During his long career, he received countless awards for his integrity, insight and clinical and teaching abilities.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be postponed until the fall, when he will be memorialized and his remains interred in the graveyard of the Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston, the church of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather.