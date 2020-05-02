Chemo, meet comic: In his life and art, comedian David Lee Nelson takes on cancer

Everything has a bright side. One benefit to getting cancer is that people have started referring to me as young again. People are like, “You’re so young to have this happen to you,” and I’m like, “Thank you so much for saying that!” — "Hope in the Time of Chemo"

***

Well before artists around the world upended their standard operating procedure for a socially distant one, David Lee Nelson had upended his own.

Before the country had made its mad dash online to share art and connect with audiences, the Greenville-based comedian and playwright had swapped backstage whispers and rounds of applause for blog entries and clicks, creating a daily following around ribald ruminations on a famously unfunny topic.

His reason? In 2017, at the age of 38, Nelson was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. When a taxing treatment regimen kiboshed the prospect of working on staged productions, the artist's indefatigable need to express himself found a new platform.

Through a daily blog, Nelson began his ventures into the belly of the beast that is his cancer, regularly leveraging belly laughs to offer readers a frank look at life with the disease: the good, the bad and the ridiculous.

After turning them first into the one-man-show "Stages," those blog entries have now been compiled into a new book, "Hope in the Time of Chemo," published by the author on May 1 and available via his website at davidleenelson.com.

A blog is born

Disappointed that I no longer had an outlet for the material, Nick suggested that I try writing a blog, to which I replied, “Blogs are for losers.”

That was when he told me that a friend of his had recently scored a pilot from a blog she was writing.

That is when I decided that blogs were for geniuses. — "Hope in the Time of Chemo"

***

Nelson, who was raised in Greenville, has also spent time living and working in Charleston, Brooklyn and Atlanta. With friends and family near and far, he determined that a blog would be the best method of keeping all apprised of his health, while avoiding a constant retread of particulars like PET scans and chemotherapy treatments.

Nelson had been previously skeptical about about his chosen platform, considering blogs something that people took up and quickly abandoned. "I thought of the internet as this big blog graveyard."

After his diagnosis, the prospect of doing live stand-up seemed untenable. When a friend urged him to do as much, he replied "I'm sick. I'm not going to the open mic at Frank's Chuckle Hut."

So a blog it was, which ended up not only providing status reports but also providing a creative outlet. "All of the sudden, I had artistic purpose in my life," he said.

Then something funny happened on the way to the internet. His blog began to gain a following, who checked in daily for reports ranging from abject nausea to petty nuisances, from stoic quips to frank truths.

When he stopped, followers expressed disappointment. "I did have a passionate base of people," he said, adding that he started it back in mid-March.

From blog to book

Side effect number one, fanny packs.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

That’s right. Fanny packs.

... What is it about this little pouch that can turn me, a mild-mannered writer, into raving lunatic in less than two days? … Which is great because I’ve always wanted to look like a dad at Disney World. A fanny pack? I already have cancer, now they want me to never have sex again? — "Hope in the Time of Chemo"

***

"I try to find the humor in something," said Nelson, adding that when comedians do so, they are actually trying to find the humanity in in it. The truth is often messy, he observed, and finding the humor in any situation is a way of getting closer to that truth.

So it was not a leap that Nelson's blog would first become the fodder for theater. "Stages," Nelson's one-man play that premiered during the 2018 Piccolo Spoleto festival, is his most successful to date (which is saying something in light of acclaimed works including "The Elephant in My Closet" and "A Sudden Spontaneous Event").

Now, that blog-turned-play has become a book. “Hope in the Time of Chemo” compiles Nelson's daily, easily digestible blog entries into a read that goes down easy, too. At once self-deprecating and soul-searching, its brief, well-paced chapters pivot with seeming effortlessness from pithy to poignant, blithe to stark.

Employing humor as a way of demystifying the tough topic also makes it accessible for anyone who is battling cancer, or who loves someone who is. To that end, Nelson layers in all the material of his life: awkward teen moments, stand-up war stories, fanny packs and plenty of grousing about parking garages.

At times irreverent and at others riotous, "Hope in the Time of Chemo" amiably ricochets from life's mundanities to its existential underpinnings, he observes that we are connected by all being collective clumps of cells, with some of them at times going horribly wrong.

He cops to his own relationship shortfalls, too, often referencing his new wife, Jaimie Malphrus. In April, the two were married at an impromptu ceremony thrown by nurses at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Greenville. In the book, he writes of his engagement and the role his wife has played in his health. Like his initial diagnosis, it rang through the internet.

Primed for online

I decided I would make an announcement on social media. I would make my cancer Facebook official. I mean is a tumor even malignant if you don’t post about it? —"Hope in the Time of Chemo"

***

In the recently accelerated worldwide shift online, Nelson has been able to hit it running, knowing well how artists can successfully use it as a platform. "That's the question I started asking myself in 2017," said Nelson, who started early in his diagnosis with that Facebook announcement.

In his role as an adjunct professor of theater at Furman University and as a theater instructor at the Fine Arts Center in Greenville, he now navigates the new terrain of distance learning.

Readings surrounding the book release have shifted online, too, in light of social distancing (including a Charleston stop that was scheduled for April at 34 West Theater Company). He's done around 10 of them over the past six months, for theater companies and others, including a meeting of breast cancer survivors.

"I feel like it takes everything I've ever done and puts it all into one place," said Nelson of the readings, which leverage his writing, his performance and his comedy skills. "They feel like stand-up comedy."

That facility also informed another recent project with the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in response to coronavirus. For the “22 Homes” project, the festival commissioned Southern artists to create monologues shared on the festival's website.

Nelson’s piece, “Rum and Biscuits,” which focuses on a pina colada-sipping daughter on the day of her mother’s funeral. It is performed by Charleston actor Joy Vandervort-Cobb.

When it comes to our current coronavirus regrouping, Nelson points out that artists have, by virtue of their vocation, long honed such adaptive skills, and ingenuity in unprecedented times is par for the course.

"If you have the impetus to create, I think it's stronger than most anything in the world."