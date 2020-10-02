Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival announces 2020 plan

The lineup has been announced for the 2020 Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival.
The annual event, which this year takes place Nov. 6-15, will be presented as a 10-day virtual festival. Participants will have daily opportunities to listen to, and at times interact with, leading writers and thinkers on a range of topics.
"After months of contemplation the board and executives decided that going virtual was the best route for the festival this year," said Leah Rhyne, festival director of the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival. "But what seemed to be a challenge has become an incredible opportunity to now have speakers from across the globe. Without the barriers of travel, we have made the world quite small, all while expanding our horizons."
Among the nearly three dozen speakers are author Richard Ford, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum, Columbia Professor of History and Art History Simon Schama, Artistic Director of Young Vic Theatre K'wame K'wei-Armah, author Carl Zimmer and Susan Rice, former National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama.
"This year we are thrilled to welcome our first Nobel Laureate, numerous best-selling authors from both sides of the Atlantic and even one of the UK's most beloved broadcasters and horticulturalists. By being virtual, we are truly an international festival," said Diana Reich, the festival's artistic director.
While the festival's format may veer from its pre-pandemic roster of live, attended events, its wide-ranging and deeply probing panels remain true to Charleston to Charleston's previous iterations. Each year, the festival has fostered lively conversations with cognoscenti across disciplines and across the Atlantic, too.
This year's topics explore pandemics over the past century; the latest releases from today's leading novelists and nonfiction authors; American diplomacy and foreign policy; the current economic climate; the arts during COVID-19 and more.
Founded in 2017, the annual festival is coordinated by Charleston to Charleston, Inc., a 501 (C) 3 corporation organized by Charleston Trust in Sussex, England, and the Charleston Library Society in South Carolina. The Charleston Trust is also acclaimed for its Charleston Festival at Charleston Farmhouse, the former home of artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant and the gathering place for the legendary arts circle known as the Bloomsbury Group.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit charlestontocharleston.com.