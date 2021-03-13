Charleston Library Society Zooms in on presidents at virtual book event

The Charleston Library Society hopes to engage a new generation of young readers in presidential history by way of a Zoom program on March 18. The program launches of the 30th anniversary edition of the children's book, "Yo, Millard Fillmore!"

Once described by Pat Conroy as "genius,” the book represents a collaboration of local author Will Cleveland and artist Tate Nation. The two teamed up in 1990 to create the vibrant, whimsical, fact- and fun-filled publication.

Using pneumonic devices to help students retain salient facts on all of the American presidents, "Yo, Millard Fillmore!" transforms primary education basics into an interactive pastime. The original edition was updated to present day to cover all 46 presidents, thus including Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

According to Charleston Library Society Executive Director Anne Cleveland, the Zoom program has been conceived for viewers to learn kid-friendly facts about each president and his term of office. In the mix also are ample historical and hysterical highlights, with no small measure of presidential puns.

For instance, think "ray guns" for Ronald Reagan, "nicks on" for Richard Nixon. There's "fill more" for Fillmore and "Baaah, Ma" for Barack Obama. There are also five quick quizzes and a section on what you need to know if you want to be president.

The event features two Zoom options. It launches on March 18 at 12:30 p.m., when Cleveland and Nation will entertain school children from Lindsay Dunn’s fifth-grade class at the Cooper School.

Later that day at 6 p.m., they will do the same for students at Charleston Day School, with the goal of learning all 46 presidents in 20 minutes.

Students of all ages can join the sessions by contacting www.charlestonlibrarysociety.org for tickets. Those wishing to purchase copies of the book prior to the event can do so at Buxton Books, 160 King St., which is selling signed copies.