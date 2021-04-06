Charleston Gaillard Center announces new CEO

The Charleston Gaillard Center has appointed as its new CEO a prominent leader in the Manhattan arts world.

Lissa Frenkel succeeds Stephen Bedard, president and CEO of Gaillard Management Corp., who is set to retire in June. He joined the organization in 2016.

“Lissa brings a wealth of leadership experience in the performing arts, having served most recently as the managing director of the Park Avenue Armory since 2013," said Charles Way Jr., chairman of the Charleston Gaillard Center. "The entire Gaillard team looks forward to working with her to take the Gaillard to its next level of excellence in service to the entire Charleston community."

The nonprofit, state-of-the-art performing arts center reopened in 2015 after a $142 million renovation.

Frenkel brings to Charleston decades of expertise in New York City institutions, including her position at the Park Avenue Armory, a premier cultural institution producing and commissioning unconventional works in the performing and visual arts in Manhattan.

At the Park Avenue Armory, she was instrumental in building the operating budget from $6 million to $27 million, and in leading the $165 million in capital redevelopment projects that invested in the adaptive reuse and restoration of the building.

Prior to the Armory, Frenkel worked at the Lincoln Center Development Project, a $500 million cultural redevelopment of the Lincoln Center complex in Manhattan that included the expansion of The Juilliard School, Alice Tully Hall and numerous public spaces.

The Boston native earned her undergraduate degree in art history from Emory University and her master’s degree in urban planning from the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University.

The Gaillard Center did not respond to a Post and Courier request for Frenkel's salary in her new role. Bedard, her predecessor, earned an annual salary of nearly $204,000 in the nonprofit's most recent filing with the IRS.

On a recent trip to Charleston one afternoon over iced tea, the effusive leader discussed her enthusiasm for the organization.

"It's still feels new, and I think it's an exciting time. That's something I really thrive in, the energy around the building of a cultural institution and reaching out to a community (to) understand what's needed," she said.

Frenkel also praised its programmatic efforts over the course of the pandemic, citing streaming series such as "Raising the Volume," "Setting the Stage" and "Lowcountry Listens" as indicative of the Gaillard's ongoing commitment to community engagement and education, and indicating that there could be a home for those efforts to continue.

“I look forward to building on the Gaillard Center’s successes and leading the Charleston Gaillard Center team to expand the institution’s identity as a world-class innovator in the performing arts in the region," Frenkel said.

According to Frenkel, who will be CEO of Charleston Gaillard Center, the public-facing name of Gaillard Management Corp., she will work closely with the Gaillard Performance Hall Foundation, the facility's fundraising entity.

The aim is a threefold focus. She plans to continue to shape the Gaillard brand, to interface with the community in education efforts and to focus on arts programming.

She also noted the Gaillard's role in providing connective tissue for Charleston's many arts organizations. Future efforts could include partnerships that activate other spaces within the facility.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

"I do think that there is a spot for the Gaillard to be a connective tissue with other arts organizations just because of the size of the space," she said.

In addition to the Martha & John M. Rivers Performance Hall, the Charleston Gaillard Center features a 13,137-square-foot grand ballroom, an 8,587-square-foot terrace lawn and a variety of other pre-function spaces. Frenkel said she could envision many public-facing programs, especially on the terrace lawn.

Along with its vital role in the community, both as an arts presenter and through its education programs, the Gaillard also operates as an outward-facing performing arts center that contribute to the city's luster as a world-class arts destination for locals and visitors alike.

It has recently formed a closer administrative partnership with Charleston Symphony, its resident orchestra. It serves as a regular venue for large-scale productions of Spoleto Festival USA, as well as many touring companies.

“We are thrilled to have a leader and visionary of Ms. Frenkel's caliber accept our invitation to serve as the Charleston Gaillard Center's new CEO," said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston.

"Her experience and dynamic leadership style will help advance the Gaillard's programs and elevate its cultural impact. We are excited about the Gaillard's future and look forward to welcoming Ms. Frenkel to the Lowcountry and working with her in the future.”

Bedard's retirement in June is among several key leadership changes in the city over the past year.

Other retirements include Nigel Redden, general director of Spoleto Festival USA, with a search underway to fill the position.

At the College of Charleston, Valerie Morris retired as dean of the School of the Arts and was succeeded by Edward Hart, former chair of the music department.

Mark Sloan retired as director and chief curator of Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art. Katie Hirsch now serves as director.

The International African American Museum of Art recently announced that Tonya Matthews was appointed as CEO.

"I … want to thank Steve Bedard for his outstanding leadership in putting the Gaillard on the sound financial and operational footing that Lissa can now build upon,” Way said.

Frenkel, who will begin in July, is ready to get building.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a culturally adventurous community in Charleston and at the prospect of partnering with both the Gaillard’s resident companies and collaborators and the broader Charleston community as a conduit for artistic expression and conversation in the city," she said.

According to Renee D. Anderson, president, CEO and vice chairman of the Gaillard Performance Hall Foundation, the fundraising arm is eager to introduce Frenkel to its community of supporters and patrons.

"She knows well the difference made by the quality of a facility whose visionary promise first inspired our community to build it," Anderson said of Frenkel.

"Combined with her experience in artistic and educational programming, her work with donors and her deep understanding of the importance of arts and culture, her presence will resonate with the citizens of the Lowcountry who contribute so much to Charleston’s reputation as a city of the arts.”