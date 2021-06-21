Charleston artist makes it on Amy Poehler's 'Making It'

Charleston-based artist Becca Barnet will appear on Season 3 of NBC’s "Making It," the televised crafting competition hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. The new season of the series, which has thus far been seen by more than 20 million viewers, returns on June 24 at 8 p.m.

Selected as one of eight makers from around the country for the competition, Barnet takes on several handmade projects, which she must complete in their own unique way. As the competition progresses, the challenges become increasingly difficult, with the least successful maker eliminated each week.

The show culminates in a final craft-off between the last few contestants, competing for the title of "Master Maker" and a $100,000 grand prize. Along with Poehler and Offerman, judges include Dayna Isom Johnson, a trend expert; Simon Doonan, a creative visionary and author; and Jimmy DiResta, a wood shop master.

Set in an outdoor location, the series aims to embrace the uplifting character and camaraderie of handmade crafting culture. The competition, which is presided over by the comedic hosts and judges, sets a tone of positivity through encouragement, guidance and plenty of humor.

Barnet, a Spartanburg native who lives in Charleston, is known for her taxidermy sculptures that are driven by her fascination with natural history and preservation. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, she attended the Missouri Taxidermy Institute.

Barnet has worked for the American Museum of Natural History as well as the South Carolina Aquarium as an exhibit fabricator. The artist is also co-owner of Sisal Creative, a full-service art studio offering interior design, museum design, illustration and custom art installations.

For the taping, Barnet traveled to Los Angeles, where she quarantined and followed strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“For a modest and pun-filled crafting competition, 'Making It' was a huge production," Barnett said in a statement, adding that the participants worked long hours and gave their all to the task at hand.

"It was a dream to work alongside Nick, Amy and the super-talented makers,” she said.

After airing on NBC on June 24, it will be on every Thursday night in the 8 p.m. time slot for eight consecutive weeks. It will also be available to view on Hulu the following day.

Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Nick Offerman, Dave Becky, Pip Wells and Kate Arend are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.