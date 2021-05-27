Caleb Teicher & Company set to joyously partner up, breaking in new Spoleto venue

Dancer and choreographer Caleb Teicher is known to wow crowds with a mix of fluidity and precision, at times referencing beloved American dances from swing to the Lindy Hop.

But the artist goes one perfectly-turned step further, flipping the dances themselves on their heads.

The founder of Caleb Teicher & Company has just starting getting back to live, in-person performances. But the coming Spoleto engagement on opening weekend is particularly momentous: It's the first involving the full company since the shutdown.

And now, those dancers will meet again in full force, pairing off and coming together to blithely, beguilingly glide through works that are rich in innovation, exploration and humor.

The first piece, a swing dance duet called "Meet Ella," brought that home with pre-pandemic audiences by rubbing stylistic shoulders with Ella Fitzgerald through her love songs.

"They love seeing the Lindy Hop because there's something palpable about the energy," Teicher said, adding that the dance also brings out the connection between the dancing people.

The piece, which was created in 2016, also represents an artistic partnership, with Teicher teaming up with jazz movement artist Nathan Bugh in its creation.

"I really just wanted to get in the room with one other person and come out with something that feels really adventurous and a different artistic growth experience for both of us," Teicher said.

It's a big hit with dance enthusiasts, too.

"It's trying to to question how you're supposed to dance to jazz music," Teicher said. "We run the gamut throughout the piece. There's soft-shoe, there's Charleston, no pun intended, there's a lot of Lindy Hop and partner dancing."

The second piece, "Bzzzz," opts for present-day genres, with music composed by beatboxer Chris Celiz in what Teicher frames as a sonic exploration. The work is also a bit of a brain-teaser in its play with form and structure.

"It makes you laugh. You're just tickled by how your brain sets up things that you expect to happen and it happens differently."

Teicher is looking forward to the first full-on performance, and a long-awaited reunion of the full company, tech team and all, with 13 people on the road to Charleston.

In a year meted out in strange days the world over, it was surely unsettling for anyone in the dance world. Powered more frequently than not by physical proximity, the primary tool of a dancer or choreographer was suddenly verboten.

Still, you are not likely to find Teicher sobbing in those soft shoes. While admitting it was tough, the artist reasons that it could have been a lot worse.

"Dancers are also generally good citizens. And we all said, hey, this is what we need to do," Teicher said.

"But I think the stakes, or the way of seeing two people touch each other, dancing together with physical contact, that's not something that we will ever really look at the same way."

For Teicher, it's reunion with Charleston, too, as the dancer performed with Dorrance Dance for Spoleto's 2014 festival.

Then, Teicher cut a rug with locals, swing dancing at Prohibition on King Street. With any luck, the chance will soon present itself for the artist to captivate Charleston, step by silky smooth step, again.