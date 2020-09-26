Brookgreen Gardens hosts October dinners in Bruce Munro's 'Field of Light"

This October, Brookgreen Gardens will host "Autumn Nights in the Field of Light," a new event showcasing "Field of Light," an immersive light display covering Brookgreen’s arboretum by celebrated British artist Bruce Munro.
Every Friday and Saturday night through the month, guests can partake of a Lowcountry supper of Frogmore stew, roasted oysters and chicken bog, while also taking in the Munro's majestic installation. Comprised of more than 12,000 stems of solar-powered LED lights in softly moving colors, the resulting field appears to the eye to stretch out at a great distance.
“'Field of Light' was the most raved-about installation from our summer show, and we are excited to continue to offer guests a chance to see this incredible work by Bruce Munro,” said Page Kiniry, Brookgreen Gardens president and CEO.
The installation is part of "Bruce Munro at Brookgreen: Southern Light," the fantastical exhibition that has for the past few months illuminated the historic gardens founded in 1931 by Anna Hyatt Huntington and Archer Huntington. "Field of Light" will be the only installation on view during the "Autumn Nights in the Field of Light" program.
The events take place on Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Each event will reflect safety protocols; guests are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask or comparable face covering.
“We hope guests will enjoy spending a beautiful fall evening indulging in Lowcountry fares and wandering through this wonderful light display designed by a world-renowned artist," Kiniry said.
Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for the general public. A cash bar will be available for wine and beer purchases. VIP tickets also are available for $200, which include buffet and wine for two, reserved seating in the open-air Leonard Pavilion, preferred parking and a copy of Bruce Munro’s book “Light.”
For more information about this event, visit brookgreen.org/events/autumn-nights-field-light.