The Charleston area is considering a “Blue Zones” project designed to help improve the overall health of the region.
The “natural” Blue Zones are defined by the long and healthy lives of their citizens and the patterns of behavior that are associated with those long lives. Many of you have read Dan Beuttner’s books about the people of the five places in the world he calls Blue Zones.
Why are they called "Blue Zones"? Only because someone in a team of researchers had circled a target region on a map with blue ink!
But those places — Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; the Ogliastra region of Sardinia; Loma Linda, California; and the Nicoya Peninsula of Costa Rica — have high concentrations of 100-year-olds and low rates of illness, such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes and obesity.
The people of these parts of the world didn’t set out to live especially long lives or to avoid illness, they just did what people like them had done in these communities for at least several generations before them. After Buettner and his team studied these groups, they found nine common denominators.
Here they are:
1. Move naturally. People in these areas don’t pump iron or go to gyms or run 5K races. They do live in places that encourage them to move and use their bodies in physical work. They grow gardens and have few “modern conveniences” to help with house and yard work. They walk most places that they need to go.
2. Purpose. This is essentially the answer to the question: “Why do I wake up in the morning?” Having a sense of purpose has been shown to add years to life expectancy.
3. Downshift. Everyone experiences stress, which leads to higher levels of inflammation and higher rates of major age-related diseases. Blue Zone residents have developed many routines to deal with stress: naps, happy hours, prayer, meditation and combinations of these activities.
4. The 80 percent "rule." The Okinawans say "Hara hachi bu," a more than two-century-old Confucian saying roughly translated: “Eat until almost full." Stopping before feeling full seems to encourage slower eating and decreases rates of obesity. People in the Blue Zones tend to eat their smallest meal of the day in the late afternoon or early evening and then don’t eat any more until the next morning. (Remember that 12-hour or more fast we recommended a few months ago?)
5. Plant slant. Beans, including fava, black, soy and lentil, are the cornerstone of most of their diets. Meat is eaten only an average of five times a month (one serving size is typically 4 ounces, or about the size of a deck of cards).
6. One glass of wine daily with friends. Health headlines last month suggested no “safe” level of alcohol consumption, but a careful look at the tables in the article suggests no effect on health risks from one drink or less per day.
7. Right tribe. The world’s long-livers were born into or chose social circles that support healthy behaviors. Social networks of long-living people support each other’s healthy behaviors. “Bad” behaviors such as smoking and obesity also tend to be contagious.
8. Community. 98 percent of the centenarians Beuttner and his team interviewed belonged to a faith-based community and had been a part of one for many years. The type of faith-based community doesn’t seem to matter.
9. Loved ones first. Blue Zones folks put their families first. They keep their parents and grandparents near, commit to a life partner and invest time in and devotion to their children.
So, the question is: Do we need a Blue Zones project in Charleston (or anywhere for that matter)?
We certainly benefit from following the behavior patterns of long- and healthy-livers around the world. We certainly benefit from community-wide improvements in eating behaviors through school meal programs and, at least for some people, inclusion of calorie counts in restaurant menus.
We certainly benefit from changes in our environment that encourage walking and biking and other forms of physical activity. We certainly benefit from increased numbers of people involved in healthy behaviors.
But if we don’t have a group that helps as many people in the community join in these healthy activities, regardless of ability to pay or even interest (because just finding a place to sleep or enough to eat is nearly a full time occupation), it just won’t happen for many of us.