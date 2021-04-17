Arts in Charleston are on the rise as the pandemic shifts, but the threat is far from gone

The artists are back.

They are leaping from under vast ancient oaks, swaying with the Spanish moss. They are sounding over brisk spring winds. They are wending their expression, tender and sublime, through still-cautious concert halls.

Suddenly, a calendar that for months was lousy with Zooms is peppered with live performances. With increasing frequency, my email inbox jumps with fresh cultural news: show announcements, the return of Spoleto, an opera production, a fall theater lineup.

These recent, increasing forays into live performing arts have switched up the usual biorhythms of the Charleston arts scene, with a quieted fall season now giving way to hints of spring vitality.

And while the flurry inspires, the arts are far from out of the woods.

One survey of South Carolina nonprofit organizations, which was commissioned by Together SC in partnership with a mix of foundations and funders, painted a particularly ominous scenario.

Far from over

A late-winter survey revealed that more than half serving in the creative and cultural sector lacked the funding to continue operations — and still face potential closure — without emergency funding for a sector that adds $9.7 billion to the state economy.

It is clear from where I am sitting how deeply the artists and practitioners want to come back. Over the past month, I’ve nestled into seats to bear witness to them giddily returning to the stage, often for the first time in a year.

At the Aiken-Rhett House on April 1, Lynette White of The Plantation Singers shared her joy of doing so, indulging a swell of audience requests. On a brisk early evening, “Amazing Grace” and “Down by the Riverside” reverberated through the urban plantation. A particularly blissful rendition of the a cappella group’s trademark song, “This Little Light of Mine,” helped launch the event, which was part of Historic Charleston Foundation’s 2021 Festival of Houses & Gardens.

The “Alice” exhibition of works by Charleston Renaissance artist Alice Ravenel Huger Smith spanned two venues: Middleton Place House Museum and Edmondston-Alston House. Both hosted a steady, safely paced stream of arts enthusiasts, causing the docent at the latter house to remark on the out-of-towner uptick.

On April 11, I even partook of a twofer. The first stop was the College of Charleston’s ambitious, daylong “Arts Under the Oaks.” The program, which repeated itself on both weekend days, gathered dance, theater and opera students and faculty at the College’s magnificent, waterside Stono Preserve.

Before a crowd that was culled down considerably for safety, dance majors demonstrated their prowess and promise, mounting their own works of choreography. Other students in long skirts brightly shared Shakespearean sonnets.

The outing culminated with “Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro).” It was the first full-scale opera of a newish initiative that partners the college’s program with Charleston Symphony. It was the results of months of rigorous preparation to at long last perform.

Many under the wind-rumbling tent evidenced solid, stirring professional potential. More heartening still was this rare moment of arts ascendant as a new generation were granted a hard-won chance to perform. I venture to guess those aspiring performers will long remember the magic of the weekend when they helped ensure the arts prevail against daunting odds.

From there, it was off to the Charleston Gaillard Center for a concert representing the other side of artistic achievement. The phenomenal pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet fully realized his artistry with a performance of Claude Debussy’s Preludes in their entirety. It enthralled the audience like a spring twilight in Charleston: full of depth, mystery and a rushing, building life force — a rare gift for the rapt sprinkling of socially distanced patrons.

Returning to stage after an interval, Thibaudet seemed just as wide-eyed and delighted to be there as those operatic hopefuls had been under the oaks. He marveled at his return to performance after a year. He waxed lovingly about his storied past with Spoleto and Charleston Symphony in Charleston.

A chance to perform

In each instance, I would be hard-pressed to choose who was more elated: the audience or the artist. And in all, the communion between them was palpable.

However, according to David Platts, executive director of South Carolina Arts Commission, not all artists could get the opportunity.

“We have known for some time that creativity and culture are being hammered by this pandemic. These survey results show that difficult times are far from over,” he said. “As resilient as the organizations ... are, they are telling us the pandemic is not over for them. These are neighbors and friends in every community who need help, and their options to support themselves are simply too limited to sustain them.”

On the horizon

There are several forging ahead in Charleston.

Many are focused on outdoor offerings, such as Spoleto Festival USA, which will present all but its chamber music series in open-air venues like the Charleston Visitors Center Bus Shed and the College of Charleston’s Cistern Yard and Rivers Green. Piccolo Spoleto has plans as well, with an aim of highlighting local artists of all stripes in the city’s many parks and public spaces, all free to attend this year.

Charleston Music Hall’s “Around the Bend” outdoor series is up and running, with crowd-pleasers including Old Crow Medicine Show and Indigo Girls booked in the weeks to come. At Firefly Distillery, there is the “Safe Sounds” series, as well as Charleston Jazz’s “Live at Firefly” concerts.

In the symphonic music world, North Charleston Pops! is back at North Charleston Performing Arts Center for two socially distanced concerts on April 24. Charleston Symphony has just announced "Brass in the Woods," a 4 p.m. outdoor concert of its brass symphony quintet on April 25 at The Woodlands Nature Reserve.

The theater scene is beginning to open up, too.

On May 6, The Village Repertory Co. will continue “Croce and Carole – Songs of the 70's,” featuring the music of Jim Croce and Carole King. Its next show is on the front lawn at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, where patrons can bring their own blankets, chairs and picnics for an evening of stories and music.

Also in May, Pure Theatre is set to present Nick Payne’s play “Constellations,” with limited in-person tickets available for May 7, 8 and 9 at Battery Gadsden Park on Sullivan’s Island, in addition to an option to watch the production streamed online.

Charleston Stage has announced plans for a full season of live, in-person performances to return to the Dock Street Theatre in September, with programming also at the Pearl Theatre and West Ashley Theatre Center.

The first live show is “Bright Star,” the bluegrass musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. That will be followed by works including “Kinky Boots,” “Black Pearl Sings!” and “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.”

According to Julian Wiles, founder and producing artistic director of Charleston Stage, it will be a season of reopening and reimagining. In an effort to broaden inclusion, the company will launch projects like “CityStage,” a series of new initiatives to expand the company’s programs and partnerships in the community, including in underserved schools.

There's more on the way in opera, too, an art form that has been particularly lively during the pandemic. Companies like Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera and Charleston Opera Theater have staged numerous free community events to buoy spirits throughout the city over the course of the year.

Charleston Opera Theater is now amping up for their May 8 production of “The Tragedy of Carmen,” which takes place at the outdoor, picturesque Hanahan Amphitheater on the Goose Creek Reservoir. A streamlined adaptation of Bizet’s masterpiece, it is reinterpreted as a 1930s radio drama. Attendees can book a box or sit on the lawn. There will be food trucks.

This roundup is far from comprehensive, with the landscape shape-shifting as each day passes. From the looks of it right now, however, there’s every hope that, show by show, 6 feet by 6 feet, we will again enjoy the dynamic arts array upon which Charleston has long hung its expertly angled hat.

As we ramp up, I do hope that we will also retain the childlike excitement I’ve seen rippling through the currently contained crowds.

I hope we bask in every perfect, poignant stroke of a key or miraculous vibration of a vocal chord, engaging body and soul the way no recording does.

I hope we see anew the sheer brilliance and nuance of paint laid to paper, the evidence of craft all but lost on a laptop.

I hope we never shrug our shoulders when a friend extends a spare ticket, when a Charleston artist entreats us to come see their work.

And I hope we will all do what we can to support and champion the vitality of the many arts organizations that now face closure in the months to come.

When it all comes rushing back, I hope we never forget this perilous pause, and all that it has come to mean for the current fragility and continued vibrancy of Charleston arts.