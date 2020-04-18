Are you ready for your Zoom closeup? Charleston pro tips to put your best face forward

In a curious twist of irony, my social life has enjoyed an unexpected uptick while sheltering at home.

That includes work socializing. Until recently, looming deadlines curtailed too many off-site meetings. Now, I can instantly zip across town via one Zoom password.

A once hectic evening schedule — juggling shows and bedtime stories — tended to B-list casual social outings. At present, COVID-19's wild, wired west has delivered them right where I would prefer them: on my couch or comfy chair. What's more, the requisite house-gussying that comes with hosting is now blissfully limited to the space featured within a FaceTime, Skype or Zoom frame.

I have fruitful tele-confabs with museum directors and board members perched in my loft office. I’ve taken my iPad and Aperol Spritz to the terrace for happy hour catch-ups with New York critic pals. In one manageable click, I’ve kicked around the country to connect with childhood friends. I’ve even joined in a merry, mini-reunion with high school classmates.

It was during that reunion, the time-tested crucible of self confidence, when I realized it was time to up my teleconferencing game. While staring back at my own none-too-flattering image, I knew I needed help.

So I've rounded up, via email, some game-changing advice from a few Charleston media professionals, who share here more than a few face-saving tips. Read them, and reap.

The Tele-team

Katherine Daughtridge is co-owner of Thesis Content, a video-driven agency that regularly frames folks across the city to tell their stories. “We're existing in a world where the artistic barriers for video have been removed,” she said. “It's all about the core of your messaging and how creatively you can use that shaky and blurry iPhone footage to support that message.”

Erin Kienzle is the host of "Lowcountry Live" on WCIV ABC News 4, spanning the region to capture the latest, with television crew in tow. “I never used Zoom until four weeks ago, and I’ve quickly become an expert!” she said. “I’m doing about four Zoom interviews daily for Lowcountry Live. Being on camera is natural for me, but I like that Zoom is more forgiving. It’s not high-definition like the TV cameras.”

Deja Knight is founder of Pearl Public Relations, which is offering free 30-minute Zoom or phone consultations for business owners who need help with communications strategies during the pandemic. “We’re advising them on everything from internal comms statements, social media and getting press on their own.”

David Mandel is a photographer specializing in headshots. New to Zoom, his approach is informed both by his photography experience and his work as an actor. "I do think this is preparing us to be able to live on Mars," he said. "I feel like we should all be using this time to write until we're allowed to be in the same room together again. Until then, we can use technology as a stopgap or to make up some ancillary experiences, but it'll never replace live theater. And I love technology."

Dress for success

Knight: Dress … fully! You don't want to be the subject of a viral Tik Tok video when you're caught on camera with no pants on. You never know when you may have to hop up because of an emergency (or forget your camera is on). Avoid patterns and prints that are too busy. They can create a weird optical effect on-camera. It's best to stick to solid colors if possible.

Kienzle: My trick is that I’m professional on the top and party on the bottom. Shorts, jeans, even yoga pants ... no one has a clue what I’m wearing on the bottom! For tops, bright, solid colors look best on camera. You can still wear patterns, I’d just avoid anything that’s too busy or “tightly” patterned that can be a distraction on camera.

Mandel: Wear pants (you never know).

Makeup!

Kienzle: As for makeup, I’m probably one of the few people who still puts it on daily. However, I don’t wear that much right now. With the computer camera and ring light, it’s very forgiving as to how much I need to “paint” my face.

Set the scene

Kienzle: A simple background is best. It’s like TV 101. You want people to be focused on you and the content you’re delivering, not the clutter on the shelf behind you. Depth is also good. Don’t position yourself directly in front of a wall ... some space and depth behind you will improve the shot.

Mandel: If you're shooting inside, do a check of the perimeter to make sure there's nothing too embarrassing in the background, banking passwords, etc. You can also try shooting in your backyard for some flattering natural light. Watch out for all the new walkers, cyclists, rollerbladers, unicyclists and people training for their first marathon, especially if they're not wearing masks. Find a spot with even shade.

Shed some light

Knight: It's all about the lighting! You may have to do some rearranging in order to achieve the best illumination. Make sure there is no bright light behind you like a window or lighting fixture. Try putting a desk lamp behind your computer screen to give your face some light and warmth for the camera.

Mandel: Indirect lighting is more flattering than a bright light pointed right at your face. If it's daytime, try facing toward a window. Try to avoid being under a light that's pointing straight down.

Sound in

Knight: Sounds are just as important as sights when it comes to a Zoom or Skype session. If you have a dog who loves to bark (like I do), plan to put your furry friend in another room or in the backyard before your meeting. Since a lot of folks have kids at home, just make sure to mute your speaker.

Kienzle: Also, you don’t want to be too far away from your computer, since the audio quality only decreases the farther you move.

Work your angle

Mandel: Use a stack of books to elevate your laptop or computer screen to give a more flattering angle. You'll want to be able to tip your laptop screen slightly towards you to give a better angle. I usually use three to four thick coffee table books to achieve the best height.

Daughtridge: Position your shot so that your chest and head take up at least two-thirds of the height of the frame. If not, you risk becoming a floating head in the lower third of the shot.

Kienzle: I always position myself directly in front of the camera. I’ve noticed most of my guests seem to have way too much head room. You want to tilt the camera down so there’s only a little space over your head, and folks can see to about chest level.

Keep it real

Daughtridge: Content is made powerful not by the stellar quality and artistry, but by its fundamental messaging and tone. Spending time working through these details on the front end will pay off.

Kienzle: Just be yourself. I think real and authentic are what everyone wants to see right now.

Let the Zoomer beware

Daughtridge: When it comes to logging off, you can never be too careful. Check, check and double check, cover your camera with a sticky note, delete the app if you have to, whatever it takes for peace of mind!

In conclusion

I'll add that deploying all privacy controls is strongly encouraged, with recent reports of hackers chiming in. I'll do so when next I gather such savvy locals, forgoing email for Zoom. And whatever the nature of my Zoom, Skype or FaceTime, I'm planning to follow Kienzle's lead and party on.