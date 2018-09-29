Space is valuable.
As the Lowcountry continues to grow, we’ll have to find more creative ways garden in limited space. Our best results occur when the soil is well-drained and amended with compost. This is easily accomplished in raised planters. But if you have a small yard or live in a condo, there’s nowhere to plant.
What about that empty wall or fence?
Vertical space often goes unused in the landscape. We can expand our garden up rather than out with a few simple techniques and turn a boring wall or fence into a verdant display of flowers or vegetables. Before you do, be certain the surface will not be damaged by continuous moisture. Termites and decay can cause extensive damage to the home. A fence or shed is one of the safest means of experimenting with a vertical garden.
Irrigation is essential to your success. Often times, the root space is limited and will dry quickly. The most effective means of maintaining soil moisture is with drip irrigation. Some vertical systems come with built-in irrigation. However, all it takes is some basic knowledge of drip emitters and inline feeders to keep the vertical garden lush all summer.
Standard potting soil is sufficient for most methods. Soil containing water gel polymers can extend water availability but seems to have very little long-term effect as the limited soil is quickly filled with roots. Effective irrigation is the best approach.
Vertical garden kits can be expensive but most of them can be replicated with raw materials. Students have designed and built several vertical gardens at the Trident Technical College horticulture program. The following ones have worked for us:
Pockets. One simple approach is to purchase a vertical pocket garden. These come in a variety of designs, from fabric panels to plastic towers. Fabric pockets are inexpensive and easy to hang. The pockets can be filled with potting soil to allow plants to hang down. Fabric hangers dry out much quicker than plastic modules. Some fabric products are lined to avoid drying out too quickly. However, without drip irrigation, fabric vertical walls are the first ones to fail.
Pocket walls can easily be constructed by attaching pressure-treated boards to a wall or fence in parallel arrangement. Hang the prefabricated pocket walls and you’re done. If you want to use homemade materials, plastic pots can be secured to the boards and placed so that one row drains into the one below it. If the spacing is tight enough, plantings will eventually cover the containers.
Crate wall. A crate system provides ample rooting space for a vertical garden. Milk crates are lined to hold potting soil. Weed fabric is a suitable choice since it allows for drainage and air exchange. Once lined, fill each crate with potting soil while firming up with your hand every four inches or so to reduce settling. Crates are then stacked to create a wall of soil. Planting directly into the side of the crates can be done by cutting an X in the fabric.
A solid footing is essential to prevent the wall from tipping over. Each crate should be attached to the one below it with wire or zip ties. Attaching the crate wall to the wall or fence will further prevent accidental failure.
In our experience, this method is only successful with an integrated drip irrigation system. Watering from the outside will not penetrate the soil sufficiently. We placed a drip tube between each row of crates and water daily for summer long success.
Gutters. Gutter systems utilize rain gutters as long continuous pots. Drill holes in the bottom of the gutters, attach to a wall or fence and cap both ends. The rows can be 6 to 12 inches apart, depending on what you are planting. The closer they are, the most effectively the gutters are hidden by foliage and create the illusion of a green wall.
Fill the gutters with potting soil. The root space is limited so irrigation will be essential by mid-summer. Hand-watering is somewhat feasible with this technique. As the top gutters fill up, they drain into the ones below it and make for an efficient use of waste water.
Students established a gutter wall on a storage shed and it has been a colorful display of coleus all summer long. The gutters are completely root bound by now but frequent irrigation keeps them growing. We laid inline feeder tubes on top of each gutter to drip water every 6 inches. Our controller runs one minute twice daily.
Vent. Repurposing materials can turn everyday objects into green walls. Be creative. We turned an old greenhouse vent upside down and filled the louvers with potting soil. The limited rooting space works fine for succulents such as sedum. Inline feeder tubes were placed along the rows and irrigate from a 160 gallon rain cistern.
Since the vertical garden is in a remote area, a solar powered pump pulls rainwater from the cistern. Due to the superior drought tolerance of sedums, the pump is only run a few times a week to keep a wall of color thriving on a blank section of fencing.