Anderson cares deeply for native Chadwick Boseman. And the Oscars? Well, not as much.

ANDERSON — "One Degree of Chadwick Boseman" pretty much sums up the connective tissue of Anderson, the community of 27,000 in upstate South Carolina.

Most everyone has a story about the late Hollywood actor, who many film followers say was snubbed by one of his industry's highest achievements, an Academy Award for best actor, on April 25.

Boseman had deep ties to the community in which he was born. He remained connected to it until his death from colon cancer in August at age 43.

But with all the adulation swirling around the mega-star, those in Anderson knew him simply as Chad.

"He would come back and give to this community," Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts said. "He was a family guy ... and he was very involved in their lives."

In an Oscar night upset, the award that many had forecast as presumptive for the Anderson native was given instead to Anthony Hopkins for his role in "The Father."

The evening's broadcast thus ended on an odd and deflating note that sent the Twitter and media worlds reeling with criticism of the so-framed Boseman snub and fingers pointed at ceremony producers for teeing up a highly anticipated posthumous win that wasn't.

This year's Academy Awards otherwise marked new strides in inclusivity, with award winners including Daniel Kaluuya for best supporting actor and Yuh-Jung Youn for best supporting actress. And Chloé Zhao became the second woman and first woman of color to win as best director for "Nomadland."

But the votes did not tally up for Boseman, a forceful film actor who has embodied legendary Black figures from Jackie Robinson to Thurgood Marshall to T'Challa, the Black Panther.

The Oscar nomination was for his role as Levee in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," the Netflix production of August Wilson's play directed by George C. Wolfe, which many consider the finest manifestation of Boseman's magnetism and transcendent talent.

Another nominee with South Carolina roots, Viola Davis, was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of the title character of the same film. Born in St. Matthews, she left the state as an infant but still lays claims to those origins. That award went to Frances McDormand for her part in "Nomadland."

On the red carpet, Davis trained her attention on Boseman, saying it "feels right" that her co-star should get it.

"It's like I said before, he was authenticity on steroids," she said. "You know, sometimes, people honor people who actually were not really nice or really the persona did not match the real person. This — it matches the person."

But, around Anderson, where Boseman was greatly admired as an inspirational example of achievement and humility, there was little detectable Oscar buzz afoot.

Even with a local icon dominating the media waves, Oscar Sunday appeared to be typically low key in the welcoming, well-scrubbed downtown, which boasts plentiful public art, cheery banners, sidewalk engravings, and a range of boutiques and dining spots. In Anderson, pride of place is clear.

Elsewhere in the area, instead of red carpets, freshly cut lawns rolled out against a blue, cloud-happy sky, offering lush green views and sweeps of land in this rural part of the Upstate.

There were no outward signs of the pending awards, no letters on marquees or such. With many establishments closing early on Sundays, only a handful of public places provided a spot to gather and watch the ceremony.

That is by no means an indication of the town's ongoing ardor for Boseman. The week after his death, the city held a public memorial, drawing 2,000 people.

For it, emerging local artists created portraits of Boseman, doing so with equal parts speed and emotion.

"He was an artist and brought out a lot of the other artists locally," Roberts said.

Enlarged reproductions of the works are now on view in an exhibition at the Wren Pavilion Art Gallery in downtown Anderson.

In the hours before the ceremony, a group of the artists talked about their works and why Boseman meant so much to them.

Joey Withinarts started his work, "The Rising King," immediately after learning of the film star's death, creating a massive image on wood referencing his T'Challa role and inviting other locals to sign it.

"For him to come from a rural area like this and ... be successful, it makes it possible for anybody. I feel like that really inspires me," Withinarts said.

Patro Pero Ulmer, who painted his work of T'Challa in blacks and whites, did so to express his emotions about Boseman's death, adding he has seen a great deal of meaning in the actor's impact on the community.

Troleum Dawson had battled colon cancer and understood well the struggles Boseman must have faced managing treatment with his film work. A friend of Boseman's family who was taught by his aunt, Dawson has watched the actor perform since his days at T.L. Hanna High School.

"He just showed that if he can be somebody, we can be somebody," he said.

The youngest artist there, 17-year-old J.C. Austin, teamed up with his brother Eric Greer in "Keep Striving," which merges Boseman as T'Challa and Jackie Robinson. In the background, it repeats "864ever," referencing the local area code by adapting the iconic "Wakanda Forever" saying from "Black Panther."

Austin, who also is a basketball player, is similarly moved by Boseman's fortitude in the face of illness.

"I just thought it was really admirable that he didn't show any weakness while he was living as he was dying," he said.

Styles varied from the exquisite renderings of Nat Morris to a digitally created graphic work in peaceful purple by Anna Grace Burch, but throughout, Boseman's brilliant, kind eyes beamed.

Some were excited to watch the Oscars broadcast, with Dawson sporting a Hollywood T-shirt and L.A. hat for the occasion. Others were pleasantly less committal.

Later, at Local Uptown, Anderson's oldest downtown pub, most channels were turned to sports rather than the awards show. The patrons, an easy mix of young and old, Black and White, were mainly occupied amiably talking with one another, with frequent shouts of greetings to those who walked through the door.

The awards at times absorbed some, and Glenn Close's "Da Butt" dance prompted peals of laughter.

They all smiled at the mention of Boseman.

"I had the same football coach as he did, who said he was a really nice guy," Colin Roberts said as the Academy Awards red carpet amped up.

Patron Andrew Boisvert said if Boseman wins, "I know my mother will be excited by it because she's in the Elks Club with his relative and talks about him." Another said she taught Boseman's nephew, who would bring in pictures of him and his famous uncle to share in class. "Everybody knows Chadwick Boseman," another pub patron said.

But with all the shared affection for Boseman, the presumptive Academy Award win was met with polite, mild interest. Their focus, instead, was Boseman as a stand-up guy. The words "laid back" and "humble" cropped up time and again, as well as his sports and theater achievements at T.L. Hanna High.

Earlier that day, Welfare Baptist Church showed the most prominent display of the Boseman name. It is the actor's family church. In a graveyard resting beside it, stately stone markers bear the family name throughout, though the church's pastor has said that the actor himself is not buried there.

As many around the country were gearing up to watch the Oscars, an unrelated gathering under an outdoor pavilion on the grounds resonated with live music in the form of earthy, soulful blues. It was the stirring, and, at times, mournful sound of the Black South, a place Boseman championed in his work and his life, and was particularly reminiscent of his last role as a trumpeter in his Oscar-nominated role.

And, while those in Anderson may or may not have been drawn to the Oscars, they and others are consistently drawn to its hometown nominee.

"He was Chad to us," Roberts said, "From going to school, to his church community and his family — very humble."

With an office near the Wren Park Art Gallery, he has observed continued interest in the Pavilion's portraits since they were installed in October. There is always someone in there, taking in the many facets of the local hero they call Chad.