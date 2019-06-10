Aunt Tenny, my grandfather’s oldest sister, had the old family farmhouse close to Louisville, Miss., where we used to go for Caldwell family reunions in the early 1940s.
It was an all-day trip from Birmingham in our ’39 Chevy, climaxed by the thrill of a ferry-crossing on the Tombigbee River. When we finally got there, rewards for a small boy were fried chicken for breakfast, pretty cool, and a well under the back porch. A well! The water tasted sweeter and colder than our “faucet water” in the city. The old well became one of the earliest things in my lifetime memory, and, in a way, a symbol for it.
Down went the bucket into the well of memory a few weeks ago when my wife and I had a visit from a couple who were dear friends almost 50 years ago. They moved away from Charleston in 1977 and we hadn’t seen them for a long time. But it was like no time had passed at all.
We fell into that kind of jolly conversation that starts with reminiscence. “Do you remember that time we planted a vegetable garden in my new back yard? Everything came up just fine and then the pecan tree next door leafed out and everything stopped growing. It was all over!”
Then we went a step deeper into memories of late night conversations after weekly suppers and wine, and how those “bull sessions” influenced our vocational choices and carried us through some tough times.
We were made aware, through the untimely death of one in our group and my friends moving to California, that everything passes away. Later chapters of our lives no longer included each other.
But as John O’Donohue said, “I often think there is a place where our vanished days gather, and that place is memory.”
Other aging friends give support to my own experience: The older we get, the more we tend to linger around the well of memory. Now and then, we draw up a bucket for refreshment. A New Yorker cartoon showed two old guys sitting on a park bench. One says to the other, “Let’s reminisce.” It tickled me years ago when I saw it — “Well, what the heck else can they do?”
Now I see a different answer to that question: Plenty! Because old age is not like being a museum keeper; it’s more like being an artist. We draw up the bucket from memory’s well for refreshment, even inspiration, to give us better perspective and make us more present to our lives today.
That’s a critically important point about aging. We draw from memory for present inspiration, not for dead-end reminiscence. No put-down to museum keepers. The ones around here (the African-American museum, for example) are doing exactly what I’m talking about, which is to make the past act like a prism by which we more correctly and completely understand ourselves in the present and set a better course for the future. Like the artist — and like the elder!
Our memory bank, I think, functions like an intuitive manifold out of which comes our inner sense of self, our compass, what Richard Rohr calls our “inner whole-making instinct.” We are not idly reminiscing when we go there. We are refreshing our consciousness to true up our journey, and possibly in some small way our whole society’s journey. That is what an active memory can do. It gives us our voice.
It was big news in May when scientists verified that a certain bald cypress tree growing in a swamp in North Carolina is 2,624 years old. They were able to take a bore from the tree without harming it and counted the rings. Normally hidden from view, the rings recorded natural events in the swamp for over two millennia: good growing seasons, years of drought, climate change.
Like the cypress tree, all that has happened to us is still with us. It is hidden mostly, even from ourselves. But the organic folds of our brains preserve them: times of great joy, times of drought and brokenness, when we were lonely and when we were in full sail. Our lives are layered, like the growth rings of the cypress, holding the memory of all our experiences, to say nothing of the collective memory of generations of forebears coded and kept in our unconscious mind and our physical bodies.
The immense journey our bodies record should amaze us. Cell biologists trace it back through our DNA and RNA, back past evolutionary leaps to link us with everything that lives on the planet, marveling at the complexity that we humans bring to life today. Poets and artists know the immense journey by bringing to light the rich inner life, beyond our imagining, that all of us humans possess. All of us, but elders above all!
We may not have 2,624 annual growth rings to count, but our layers of life experience are of a different, much more complex kind. If the elder is also a person of science, she is in a spectacular position to appreciate what Loren Eiseley called “the immense journey,” what Ursula Goodenough (in her recent lecture in Charleston) called “the Epic of Evolution.”
Or if the elder is also a poet, he may help us see depths in e.e. cummings’ lines, “i who have died am alive again today/and this is the sun’s birthday/ this is the birth/day of life and of love and wings:and of the gay/great happening illimitably earth”
And if the elder is just ordinary you or me, we are still observers and interpreters in respect to our life. Reminiscence is simply recall, dropping the bucket into the water. Memory is the water table, the aquifer, the moving underground river. But if we don’t keep drawing water from the well, the pores clog up and the well goes dry. Then the underground river is inaccessible to us.
One of the great tasks of our elder years, it seems to me, as long as we are able, is to keep our memory alive by recall and by using our unique voice, that comes from years of life experience, for appropriate sharing.