We’ve made a big fuss about growing up to be an elder. So what is an "elder," then, as distinct from just an old person (which everybody gets to be if they live long enough), senior citizen, third-ager, or whatever?
Thought you’d never ask!
First of all, full disclosure: Bert is writing this column. I grew up in a tribe called “church” led by elders. I have a vivid childhood memory of a line of elders seated on the front pew to serve communion to the congregation. They looked ancient and awesome. My grandfather was one of them, later my father, then later still (long after my childhood) women joined their ranks and then younger people, some in their 20s.
When I was 26, the church ordained me as a "teaching elder," so I became one myself, though I didn’t feel ancient and certainly not awesome.
My understanding of "elder" broadened over the years to include people of all sexes, all ages, all colors and backgrounds, but something remained the same at the center of it: recognition of their mature judgment that deserved respect.
Elder was a term that meant personal gravity. It was associated with age, as maturity and reflection are associated with age, but not necessarily defined by it.
Of course, not all of us who are ascribed the title "elder" fit that bill, sometimes not even close, but that’s another story. This is not about who wears the title but who has the qualities.
Then my ideas of elderhood exploded with meaning when I read Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi’s book, "From Age-ing to Sage-ing," first published in 1997.
“Throughout most of history,” he writes, “elders occupied honored roles in society as sages and seers, leaders and judges, guardians of the traditions, and instructors of the young. They were revered as gurus, shamans, wise old women and men who helped guide the social order and who initiated spiritual seekers into the mysteries of inner space.” Think of the powerful role of elders in Native American tribes.
Elders, he observes, lost that position in Western societies with the vast cultural changes brought on by the Industrial Revolution. The axis of society shifted to turn on technical know-how and making money. Elders, often technically challenged and making little, if any money, were disempowered and became unmoored from their place in the community.
Even to be called an “elder” was slightly insulting.
So who are we now? We who belong to a generation that is living longer than ever but with nothing much left in old age to do or be?
That’s where the Rabbi’s book lights up the room. “The model that I’m proposing does more than restore the elder to a position of honor and dignity based on age and long life experience," he writes. "I envision the elder as an agent of evolution, attracted as much by the future of humanity’s expanded brain-mind potential as by the wisdom of the past.”
As he spells out his vision of “spiritual elderhood,” Schacter-Shalomi illuminates possibilities embedded in maturing consciousness that help offset the diminishments of old age. The elder is a woman or man who finds the tools to harvest the fruits of a lifetime’s labor and craft a fulfilling old age, who accepts “an ongoing responsibility for maintaining society’s well-being and safeguarding the health of our ailing planet,” and who passes the learnings of their life experience on to others — their legacy.
Those actions describe, but do not define, what an elder is. In fact, "elder" is a term that goes beyond definition. Every one of the elders I know, which is quite a number, does it differently. True, they resemble each other in important ways.
These include: expansion of awareness instead of being stuck someplace in their earlier-life thinking, deepening love and care for the earth, slow and trusting enjoyment of friendships, those sorts of things. But they express these qualities of elderhood in personal, unique ways.
So who is an elder? Let me tell you a story.
Recently, my wife and I fled the Lowcountry heat and went to an old hotel located off the highway high in the mountains of a nearby state. The hotel has 50 rooms but only four were occupied the first night we were there. The desk clerk closed up and went home.
Rocking on the porch that evening we met a couple occupying one of the rooms. They (and we) had noticed two men, not guests of the hotel, who came in, spoke to the clerk and left. Then later, another two men came on the porch wanting to look at the hotel. We said it was closed for the day and they left.
The couple’s alarm bells started ringing. Why were those guys here? What was their business? Were they casing the hotel for a break-in during the night? Can this place be secured? Doors can be kicked down! she exclaimed.
“I didn’t bring a firearm,” said the man with frustration in his voice.
When we said goodnight and parted, closing the front door behind us, they were making emergency plans in case of invasion. They were living behind walls they had brought with them.
The next morning, after a peaceful and uneventful night, we met another guest-couple at breakfast. They were in their 70s, retired from careers in IT and teaching in a southern city.
They had bought an 18-acre, used-up farm in an upstate county, fulfilling a long-time dream to live on the land. They artfully and scientifically restored the depleted soil to fertility. They rebuilt the abandoned farmhouse and planted a large organic garden, selling produce in nearby markets. They had worried that the neighbors wouldn’t accept them as part of their rural community, but just the opposite happened.
“We have more friends now than we did when we lived 35 years in the city,” they said, and told of a special friendship with the owner of the general store in the closest town.
Two couples, four people, around the same age, race, economic status, maybe even religion.
The question is: Which, most likely, are elders?
I can’t give a precise definition of "elder," but I think I know them when I see them. I suspect you do, too.