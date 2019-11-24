A woman accompanied her elderly mother to a first visit with a geriatrician. Her mother had recently moved in with her because of declining health, and the daughter wanted to get her established with a local physician. Among other things discussed in the visit, the daughter asked the new doctor about referring her mother for a mammogram.

The doctor struggled with framing the conversation. It was a delicate subject, and she had just met this family. The doctor knew that a key element in these decisions was expected life span. But how do you say this to a family?

In fact, current guidelines are clear that several preventive tests can be stopped after a certain age. While there is always room for discretion that takes into account how robust someone’s health is, no matter their age, guidelines suggest stopping mammograms at 75, colonoscopies at 75, pap smears at 65, PSA testing at 65. Routine pelvic exams for women without symptoms have not been shown to be useful. Continuing to test lipid levels in an older person without ischemic heart disease is not indicated.

Let’s clarify our terms here. Preventive tests, by definition, are performed on patients before they have symptoms. They are done to prevent events five or 10 years in the future. Studies have found that cancer screening in adults with limited life expectancy can present unnecessary risks and lead to unnecessary treatments. That’s because the tests may detect slow-growing tumors that aren’t likely to affect an older person’s lifespan.

One big problem is that patients often aren’t knowledgeable about the consequences of testing. For example, while generally a safe test, a colonoscopy can result in internal bleeding, infection and even perforation of the intestines. Testing may uncover what are called false positives, inconsequential findings that, nevertheless, obligate the physician to order additional invasive and time-consuming testing.

Studies find that a significant number of frail elderly people are still being sent for these often uncomfortable tests. Why is that happening? There are both patient and physician-related reasons. For their entire adult life, patients have been inundated with messages touting the importance of screening tests and the benefits of early detection. Undergoing screening tests may be perceived by some seniors as a moral obligation. For many older adults, the easiest thing to do is to continue what you’re used to while choosing to stop requires a decision that may seem difficult. Some seniors may mistrust government guidelines, feeling they change too often.

For physicians, these are hard and complicated conversations, and someone who is time-pressured may avoid them. Physicians receive little training in these difficult discussions. In today’s environment where so much hinges on patient satisfaction surveys, physicians may fear offending a patient or family member.

Emerging research on this topic finds that both clinicians and patients thought it was important to frame discussions around stopping cancer screening in terms of risks and benefits. It can be revealing to ask patients, if results indicate the presence of cancer or another serious medical condition, would they seek treatment? Would they be willing to undergo surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation, take additional medications, or go to inpatient rehabilitation?

In these studies, patients and clinicians also agreed that patients should play an active role in making the decision to stop screening. When surveyed, clinicians worried that patients might perceive the recommendation to stop screening in a negative light and that it would make patients angry. However, patients mostly responded that if they trusted their clinician, they would not think negatively of them for initiating the conversation. Survey participants responded well to the idea that screening does not make sense if the burdens — including pain, time requirements, or stress — are expected to outweigh the benefits.

If your physician doesn’t raise the issue of stopping preventive testing, let them off the hook, and bring it up yourself. It’s a conversation the two of you should have. Be prepared to lay out your opinion, and then listen to what your physician has to say on the matter.