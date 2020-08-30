Aging for Amateurs: When it comes to downsizing, books may be the hardest to let go

Sheltering in place has led my wife and me into some stormy weather. It’s a tropical storm, not a hurricane, but enough of a storm to be given a name: Downsizing. Not actually moving to smaller quarters, but reducing the inventory.

The reason it’s not a hurricane is that we’re both theoretically in favor of downsizing. Not just as one of those things you’ve got to do in later years but as a positive good. We both support voluntary simplicity as a way to lightheartedness, even joy, and to caring for other people and the Earth.

As Elizabeth Seton said, “Live simply so that others can simply live.” We’re both on the same page when it comes to not acquiring and accumulating stuﬀ. But downsizing means going another step: clearing out what we’ve already accumulated and don’t use. My wife believes it and does it. I talk about it. But when it comes to actually getting rid of things, not yet, I say, not yet.

Her reasons are convincing. A clean, sparse living space declutters the mind and makes room for creative possibilities. We feel more free. What’s to argue with there? She’s a former theater teacher and likes to make her point in terms of “negative space.” The pauses, the empty places on stage, the silences — these accentuate what is spoken or shown and intensify them. Without negative space things get jumbled, no drama. Our house needs more negative space.

And more on the practical side, she goes on, we’ve reached that age when we have to think about moving to a retirement community, which means reducing the furnishings of a two-story house to a two-room apartment. Plus, as we’ve learned from our own parents, we don’t want to burden our kids with having to dispose of all the stuﬀ after we’re gone. Best that we do it now when we’re still able to.

All well and good — but it brings out an unexpected quirk in our marriage: I turn out to be the “emotionally attached” one. Consider, I say. An old person’s house is full of material memories that surround them with the wealth of personal and family history, echoes of children growing up and grandchildren coming along, inherited pieces with their stories — all generous reservoirs of meaning. The ceramic pitcher we bought on our honeymoon (times ﬁfty other mementos). Collections you made that expressed your interests. My grandmother’s china. Our kids don’t want these things — they’ve got their own stuﬀ. What do we do?

For me the toughest part is the bookshelf. Well, bookshelves — books are what I hoard. Many are easy to let go of, such as obsolete college textbooks and paperback novels I’ll never read again, if I ever did. But I came across a book of U.S. and world maps published in 1854 with my great-grandmother’s name in it. Can’t throw that away! A book Aunt Mary wrote in 1957, which hardly anyone read, and now I am the only person on the planet who will ever glance at that book or maybe even speak her name. Pure sentiment, but there you have it.

Going through a lifetime of books, deciding which to let go and which to keep, I ﬁnd the ones that are important to me are those that are set apart by a special beauty, like books of fairy tales with images that ring all kinds of bells from childhood; or books that have an inscription from the one who gave it to me; or books I loved so much I can’t bear the thought of not having them around me. These are my adult teddy bear.

And most of all, the books that changed my mind or reshaped my self-understanding or worldview. Like, for example, “Zorba the Greek” when I was struggling with my smothering conventionality in my 20s. Or Ernest Becker’s “The Denial of Death” when starting a teaching career with medical students and doing pastoral counseling. Or ...

So it is a good practice to downsize the living space. It’s like decluttering and sorting out a lifetime. It’s practice in paying attention to what’s there (good cognitive exercise), making discriminating choices (good moral exercise), remembering people and places you’ve loved (good narrative exercise), and realizing what you’ve got that you really treasure (a little self-aﬃrmation doesn’t hurt!).

And then you let the rest go. The business of doing that is a harbinger for later when we must let everything go. Maybe it calls for a simple ritual to mark the signiﬁcance. That is, ﬁnd words or create a symbolic gesture for giving thanks, detaching yourself, and moving on. Think it through and write it out. That helps you bring your whole self to this transitional moment in your life.

As an example of such a ritual, I remember the retirement ceremony for a British missionary and teacher who had lived 45 years with the Lokele people in the upper Congo. With his doctoral research and writing in both the botany and linguistics of the Congo Basin, he had made a unique contribution to the culture, but more than that, he and his wife were loved and esteemed by the Lokele community.

At the ceremony, the tribal chief recounted one by one the contributions they had made. Then he held up a physical symbol of each and said “Kele kele,” the Lokele words for “thank you.” Being present there and feeling the emotional power of the ceremony was an enduring gift to me.

Since then (1968), when I have come to the end of something that has been an important part of my life, I have found an object to symbolize that thing or that time, then held it up high and said the words. Kele kele. Thank you. Eucharisto, say the Greeks. I’ll do that with these boxes of books.

And then recycle. Loading up and driving out to Goodwill, or the recycling center, is an act that says "Kele kele!"