Aging for Amateurs: When is the right time for a knee replacement?

Two of our most recent Aging for Amateurs columns have dealt with the realities of surgery undertaken in later decades of life. The surgery referred to in those columns was for knee replacement, so perhaps a column on just when knee replacement should be done is appropriate.

A large study from Northwestern University published this year in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery takes a look at the timing of knee replacement surgery. They looked at over 8,000 patients between age 45 and 79 who had or were at risk for osteoarthritis of the knee over eight years. Using well-designed criteria to determine the appropriateness of total knee replacement such as age, symptom severity and extent of disease on X-rays; the researchers found that more than 90 percent of knees that met the criteria for replacement were not operated on.

On the other hand, more than a quarter of patients who had their knees replaced were judged by the same criteria to have had the surgery too early. African Americans were three times more likely than white Americans to put off knee replacement, even when they met criteria. Those who were overweight or obese also were more likely to put off the procedure.

The study certainly suggests that it’s not easy to make the right decision about when to have knee replacement (at least from the surgeon’s point of view). But it is really more difficult than just answering a few questions.

What are the risks of a “too soon” replacement? The main one is that the new joint won’t last long enough. Knee replacements generally last 15-20 years. With average life expectancies in the late 70s for men and mid-80s for women, surgery done at age 60 could eventually require another replacement. Total knee replacement is major surgery, with the risk of complications from the procedure (infection, bleeding, etc.) or anesthesia. Having the operation prematurely puts you at unnecessary risk with minimal benefit.

What about risks of waiting too long? Delay may result in giving up activities like walking or cycling that keep you physically fit. The less active you are, the greater the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity. The longer replacement is delayed, the greater the likelihood of muscle and bone changes around the joint that may make rehab more difficult after surgery. With more severe arthritic changes in the knees, walking normally becomes more difficult, putting excess strain on the hips and lower leg joints.

Frequent steroid injections were used before knee replacements were developed and later to make delaying surgery more tolerable. Some recent research suggests that up to one in 10 injections is associated with serious joint problems (accelerated osteoarthritis, destruction of bone and joint tissue, and some stress fractures).

Note that I said “associated with serious joint problems." We don’t know whether the steroid injection actually caused the problem or just happened around the same time. Since the steroid injection may decrease pain in the joint but not the damage to cartilage, many authorities recommend at least limiting injections to no more than two or three per year.

More Information Up to Date has excellent patient education materials on this topic (and many others) at: https://www.uptodate.com/contents/osteoarthritis-treatment-beyond-the-basics?topicRef=704&source=see_link

So, how do you decide if a total knee replacement is right for you? It is obviously a shared decision between you, your doctor and your family (since you’ll likely need help during your recovery from the surgery). The criteria used in the Northwestern study may be helpful as a guide:

Age: If you are 65 or older, your replacement is likely to last for as long as you’ll live. Remember also that risks of most surgery increase with age.

Symptoms: The more pain and stiffness in your knee and the more it interferes with being active, the stronger the indication for going ahead with replacement.

X-ray findings: The more severe and more widespread the damage to the joint is on X-ray, the more pain and disability are likely to be improved.

Number of knee compartments affected: There are three knee compartments: the front of the knee between the kneecap and femur (thighbone); the medial or inside part of the knee; and the lateral or outside part of the knee. If only one compartment is damaged, delaying surgery is probably indicated. If two or three are affected, it’s probably time to have the surgery.

Knee stability: Pain and limitation of motion make keeping our knee stable more difficult. The more unstable your knee, the greater the risk for falls and damage to other joints and soft tissues.

Putting all of these considerations together, along with your overall health status, should help you make a good decision about those aching knees.

For those of you with minimal or no knee pain, research suggests the keeping your weight down, continuing to be physically active (daily weight bearing activity such as a 30-plus-minute walk) and eating a high fiber diet will go a long way toward keeping those knees healthy.