Toni Morrison, an elder who died last summer at 88, lived and wrote where Richard Rohr calls “at the edge of inside.”

A woman in a male-dominated field and an African American in a Jim Crow society, for most of her years she was on the margin of mainstream culture. Positioned at the edge, she kept calling American culture back to its original principles such as freedom and equality. Her perspective made her a radical critic who nevertheless belonged.

She was a lover, and what she most deeply loved was truth. Her passion was for personal, not abstract, truth. I’ll give an example from her work.

Morrison gave a speech entitled “Goodness” at Harvard Divinity School in 2012, published in the New York Times Book Review on Sept. 8.

In the speech, she used fiction to explore the question of how goodness can be rendered in literature. Everybody knows it’s easier to make evil vivid on the page than it is goodness, which can get precious and sentimental. How can goodness be made real and robust so that it captures the imagination?

She disclosed her own understanding of goodness: “The acquisition of self-knowledge. A satisfactory or good ending for me is where the protagonist learns something vital and morally insightful that she or he did not know at the beginning.”

Wow. Goodness is the search for moral clarity. Not like the 19th-century novels, she said, which usually featured the restoration of order and triumph of virtue in the end.

Or 20th-century novels, less given to happy endings, exposing “the frailty, the pointlessness, the comedy of goodness.”

Diﬀerent from those, Morrison’s people are engaged in a process of transformation: not caught in a “belonging” system, as she herself was not, but searching, struggling, and in the struggle finding moral truth.

In other words, discovering who they truly are in the world and what they have to oﬀer.

I came across something Morrison said that made the idea of moral clarity a lot more warm and human to me. Her novel "Beloved," for which she won the Pulitzer and the Nobel Prize for Literature, was the first of what she considered a trilogy, though the other two have diﬀerent characters and settings ("Jazz" and "Paradise").

“The conceptual connection,” she said, “is the search for the beloved, the part of the self that is you, and loves you, and is always there for you.”

Then I remembered one of the most emotional, maybe even transformational, moments I ever had reading a novel. At the very end of "Beloved," the tortured ex-slave Sethe is weeping for her life. She grieves her losses and especially her deeply loved daughter, her dead child, haunted by the memory of her. “She was my best thing.”

Paul D., her lover who was separated from her by slavery and now has come back, is sitting with her, listening. He is remembering the character of this tormented woman who unknowingly had kept his manhood intact by her unwavering respect for him when he was shackled and shamed.

"Sethe," he says, "me and you, we got more yesterday than anybody. We need some kind of tomorrow."

He leans forward and takes her hand. With the other he touches her face. "You your best thing, Sethe. You are. His holding fingers are holding hers.

"Me? Me?”

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

In a day like ours, when “goodness” and moral clarity are trashed in public life and people might even be saying “What the heck does that mean?” Toni Morrison is like a light in the gloom.

In her writing she keeps calling and demanding that we take pains to recognize, aﬃrm and live up to our truest self, because that self is beloved, our best thing. If Sethe and Paul D. can accept that radical truth, then you and I can too.

So what bearing does this have for us?

There’s a sense in which elders are living “at the edge of inside.” We are consciously living closer to one edge of our lifetime. We have graduated from our “belonging systems” that nudged us to conform, stay in line, measure up. We are in a position to ask the probing, unsettling questions about life, about what is vital and insightful, about our government, about privilege and discrimination, about everything.

If Toni Morrison is our teaching elder, we will do so with a passion for moral clarity.

Morrison wrote in a later essay, “When Sethe asks, ‘Me? Me?’ at the end of 'Beloved,' it’s a real movement toward a recognition of self-regard.”

Self-regard. Self-respect. That’s what aging people need most. In spite of all the diminishments related to aging — physical, mental, social losses that inevitably occur — our hard-won clarity has to be undergirded by self-regard: the foundational truth that each of us is, and has to be, our best thing.

Thanks for showing us that, Toni Morrison.