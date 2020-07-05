I have seen the month of June roll around 80 times (Keller speaking here), but I can’t remember a more rough and heavily freighted passage than June 2020.

The worldwide drama that we’ve witnessed since February, the devastating coronavirus pandemic, took a very worrisome turn locally in June. We were all feeling relief that South Carolina had flattened the curve and life was returning to normal. Then in June the viral infections spiked. And the Lowcountry, with our crowded bars and beaches and shopping streets, is in the red zone. Now we know that the danger to health and life is far from being over. In fact, it is worsening.

The public killing of George Floyd happened on May 25, but by June it was a tsunami of outrage engulfing the whole country. The obscene image of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man, who is appealing to the officer’s humanity with his last breath, stunned every woman and man with a conscience. The aftermath of that brutal act has largely defined the month of June this year. The movement for racial justice and equity in this country has come to shore and is rearranging the landscape.

The known vulnerability of older people to the coronavirus has kept most of the seniors I know indoors and off the streets. Some have joined the public protests because they felt compelled to be there. But regardless of what our response has been to this crisis, now the elephant in the room has been revealed. The fear and jeopardy felt by people of color all over this country, fueled by raw instincts of self-preservation, have been fully disclosed. Any presumption of ignorance we had before this June has been stripped away.

Those of us born in the '30s, '40s and '50s, grew up knowing where color and class lines were. For whites, at least in the middle-class neighborhood I grew up in, these things were not spoken out loud. It was a matter of staying within “respectable” social bounds. We knew who we could play with, who might be invited for dinner, where we might “feel safe” riding our bikes.

For blacks, though, it was a matter of life and death. It had to be talked about by parents who were afraid for their children. That was true then and is true now; and now white parents know it too.

The economies and demographics of our cities have changed substantially over the years, but the subtle attitudes and practices of systemic racism, such as racial profiling, are resistant to change. It takes a horrific event such as the Mother Emanuel or George Floyd murders to expose them to the light. The presumption of ignorance on the part of white society has been torn away. And now we have work to do.

What is the work we have to do? The pastor of the Lutheran Church in the south Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd was killed said this in a recent interview: “In predominantly white communities, it’s really important to name the fact that dismantling white supremacy is the work of white people. We need to hold each other accountable rather than expecting people of color and indigenous people to do the work for us.”

That was Ingrid Rasmussen, who is white, talking to white people about the work we have to do. Her co-pastor Angela Khabeb, who is Black, talked about the work she’s doing: “I’m marveling now at a shift that’s happening inside of me. I did not see it coming, and I could not have predicted it. As a child I was raised to be polite, to put things in the most positive light, and, above all, not to hurt people’s feelings. But I’ve been reading Frederick Douglass, who was criticized for being too blunt. And I’ve been thinking about Malcolm X, who said, ‘It’s not time to compromise. Say what it is.’ Something has switched inside of me, something has turned, and I’m not going to compromise. Especially when my humanity is at stake. What point is there in me being polite when you could snuff my life out? Politeness has left the building.”

One aspect of the white privilege or white supremacy that Rasmussen was talking about is the prerogative of naming the event. We can name the street activity “riots” and “violence.” That frame leads to SWAT teams and tear gas, and we’ve seen that happen in Charleston.

Elders who have watched this same sorry scene play out for generations may be waking up to the fact that we can start dismantling white supremacy, in Rasmussen’s words, by reframing what we see. Reframe means to see something, speak of it, think about it and act on it, in a different way than we have before. The point is, we can decriminalize “riot” by reframing what’s happening as social unrest, or even as righteous anger. That opens us to new meanings and to new ways to respond.

Reframing is not a new idea. I remember how startling it was for me to notice signage in places like the Caw Caw Interpretive Center replacing “slave rebellion” language with “freedom movement.” Of course! Well, the freedom movement that started with the Stono Rebellion in 1739 is now strategically moving to Marion Square, to responsible police audits, to public education bills in the Legislature. Elders, stirred and awakened by the events of June, can support such reframing both in our language and with our votes. Because when we reframe our language, we step toward reframing our attitudes and redirecting social and political action.

Where does the energy for the radical work of reframing reality come from? Because it’s not just a mental trick we play, to call something by a different name and pretend we’ve changed the thing itself. Elders, who have ourselves undergone profound changes in our lives, know that change happens when something old dies. After confusion, and with struggle, the new reality is born. Whether that process is personal or one affecting the whole society, it is not easy and takes a strong engine to power it.

What I’ve come to believe is this: The engine that powers real, lasting change is grieving. We grieve when we realize that something is deeply wrong, that someone deeply loved is absent, or that something vitally important to our life, something that really matters, is missing. Grief means feeling loss in our heart, in our mind, in our gut.

Grieving is not nostalgia, wistful attachment to lost fantasies. Grieving is the painful business of letting what was, what has been, pass away, and making a place for the new reality. And that’s exactly what reframing requires.

June 2020: The month the coronavirus grabbed us again, the month George Floyd’s death plunged us into the furnace of change. The month we confronted vulnerability, brutality, confusion, deep loss, radical challenge. May it be a turning point in our story.