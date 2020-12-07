Almost five months ago I wrote about where you wouldn’t see me during the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of what has and hasn’t happened in the interim, I think it is time for an update.

First, the good news. Multiple vaccines have shown remarkable effectiveness in their initial studies and could be widely available in the first or second quarter of 2021. Aging amateurs, especially those with chronic heart or lung disease, immunosuppression, diabetes and obesity are likely to be near the front of the line for the vaccine, just after health care providers, first responders and other essential workers.

If the Food and Drug Administration gives emergency use authorization, that will indicate that a panel of outside experts has found the data produced from the clinical trials is valid, and that the vaccine(s) are safe and effective. Even with the authorization, data will continue to be collected on those in the clinical trials and all those who receive the vaccine to ensure that safety and effectiveness are maintained, and to determine when or if re-vaccination is required to keep protection from infection going.

Now, the bad news. Unless you have been under a rock, you know that the country has largely not followed the CDC guidelines regarding mask wearing and staying at least 6 feet apart most of the time.

While more people are wearing masks, we have never reached anywhere near 95 percent compliance with this basic request. We still don’t know how many viral particles it takes to produce infection with the COVID-19 virus, and we probably never will, because there are so many variables. We know that many who are infected are able to spread the virus before they have symptoms.

Some asymptomatic spreaders appear to spread more viral particles than others. And each exposed individual has unique resistance and/or vulnerabilities to becoming infected. What is clear is that more time in close proximity to a person with the virus increases risk of spread.

So, can we or should we relax and let our guard down while we wait for the vaccination? Absolutely not.

Right now we are losing about 1,500 Americans every day to the coronavirus, which is the equivalent of two Airbus A380-800s crashing every day and killing everyone on board. And we have not yet seen the effects of the return of college students to their homes over Thanksgiving or the increased pressure to gather in groups for the holidays. Or the lower temperatures and drier air of winter that make outdoor gatherings more difficult and viral particles more prone to stay airborne longer.

Has my list of places you won’t see me changed? No.

Indoor restaurant meals are still out. Since we can’t wear the mask and eat, it is outside dining with plenty of space between tables or takeout.

Bars are still off limits. Virtual is still my preference for church, though outdoor services with social distancing (6 feet in all directions) and no singing are probably relatively safe. As long as gyms allow masks to come off during exercise, I’m not coming back. I can do weight-training on my own with resistance bands or body-weight exercises (pushups, pullups, etc.) and get my cardiovascular fitness exercise through walking outside, wearing my mask.

Public pools, spas, malls, concerts, bowling alleys, movie theaters and amusement parks are still off my list of places to go. The air movement characteristics of indoor spaces are too inconsistent and variable to allow me to visit these types of places. My wife and I have gone to Caw Caw Interpretive Center, Congaree National Forest and Francis Beidler Forest and felt very comfortable while enjoying magnificent natural spaces with only a few fellow explorers.

I close this column with a remembrance of a gentleman of rare creativity, wit and generosity, Dr. Stanley H. Schuman, who died at 95 of coronavirus (contracted in a rehab facility in the Upstate).

In his long life, he received many honors, including the Order of the Palmetto. But he would say his greatest achievement was his family.

He was an author of books and poetry, a gifted physician, teacher, storyteller and friend to many. He concluded what was his last book of prose with this statement: “I wonder if this small book ... can do more than amuse. Perhaps it may strike a spark somewhere, light an ember, and stimulate someone to take up this rather lonely occupation: professional observer of health and disease in the community.”

Not just the book, but your life, for me and many others. Thanks, Stan.