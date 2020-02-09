Most people in my age group (this is Keller speaking, at 80) are well acquainted with surgical suites, recovery rooms, emergency departments and medical-surgical floors in hospitals, to say nothing of outpatient facilities and the professionals who work there.

January was my time. I spent much of the month “in horizontal orbit." That’s the term medical anthropologist Carol Taylor used to describe the experience of people lying on gurneys, exam tables, hospital beds and MRI slabs talking to “vertical” people above them. It’s different and it changes you, let me tell you.

May I share notes I made to myself during my time in horizontal orbit? I hope it may connect with your experience, if you’ve been there, or even open new ways to prepare for future health crises.

From the outset of the hospital process, registration, there’s the feeling of “stranger in a strange land”.

That was eased for me by checking into the hospital I had worked in and around for 30 years, familiar territory. But when the “process” takes over, familiarity turns into the feeling of being caught in a machine beyond one’s control. Getting strapped to a gurney or clamped and anesthetized for a surgery moves us closer to the pole of helplessness. And waking up in the strange land of the emergency department or recovery room and moved to your bed when it’s ready — it’s like finding yourself in a land where they speak a different language, orient to different rules and signals, tell time differently (especially at night), have different notions of privacy, and everybody is standing up and busy while you are flat on your back.

As disorienting as it can be to fall down that medical rabbit hole, that is not really what my personal reflections were about when I was there. That is not the reason I believe surgery and illness are existential crises that deeply change us.

Before surgery, when things in my body were going wrong, I noticed things in my mind were changing along with them — my interests were shrinking, my initiative was lacking, my usual sense of well-being felt threatened. I remembered reading Susan Sontag’s "Illness As Metaphor" and her idea of how one moves as a whole unit into “the kingdom of the sick.” While in the hospital one slow-moving night I looked it up. What she said was even more gripping than I remembered:

“Illness is the night side of life, a more onerous citizenship. Everyone who is born holds dual citizenship, in the kingdom of the well and in the kingdom of the sick. Although we all prefer to use the good passport, sooner or later each of us is obliged, at least for a spell, to identify ourselves as citizens of that other place.”

I knew I was entering, body, mind and spirit, that other place. It wasn’t just the strange hospital culture, it was my whole inner landscape that was shifting and darkening and bewildered — and scared. It was not the hospital; it was ME.

My little granddaughter calls her sliding board a “whee-down." I felt I was “whee-downing” from self-confidence, or at least feeling like an intact human being, to total vulnerability. Worse-case scenarios raced through my mind. What if this is it? Especially in the long hours of the night when I couldn’t sleep: Has my life amounted to anything at all? What parts of me are still hopelessly unlived? I was aware of not being afraid of death as such. But all the usual ego-securities (like presumed health) were gone. Total vulnerability.

The mind always goes to worse-case scenarios like a fly goes to garbage. Sick thinking sickens us with fear. But there is a function beneath the mind that saves us from that like a safety net. The verb for it is trust; the noun depends on your spiritual practice.

I continued to fluctuate on that spectrum from confidence to vulnerability, but never from arrogance to wipe-out, or from invincibility to doom. You can choose your spectrum.

A closely related existential sliding-board I was aware of during that three-night hospitalization seems best to call “from independence to surrender." Since the age of 2, I have felt independent and relished that feeling. I’ll bet you have, too. Now something else was happening.

As I’ve said earlier, the more you move “in horizontal orbit” the more helpless and dependent you feel. That’s normal. But to take it to the existential, inner level, I realized something was going on that kept my dependency on the medical staff and my wife’s constant care from turning into helplessness. It felt like an act of willing surrender.

Take “surrender” away from politics and war and the word is no longer negative. Every spiritual tradition knows that surrender (letting go, trusting another, self-emptying) is the key to human fullness. Women in childbirth testify that surrendering to nature, letting the wisdom of the body take over, is the key to the wonder of delivery. Spending days and nights in the hands of well-trained others who are on your side — that teaches, too, the art of surrender. Gradually and peacefully letting go into their care, into ministrations not under my control.

Surrender in this context means willingly giving over independence to partnership or “interdependence” — because you always keep a hand in there. You are asking questions; you are never helpless. Gradually the words “consensual action” formed in my consciousness. I was consensually collaborating, not at all sure what new dawns might awaken.

I think that I am out of the woods now, three days after discharge, so I will dare some summary thoughts.

Hospital is a liminal space — meaning it’s a transitional territory where old paths and landmarks disappear, anxiety and bewilderment prevail, and everything screams, “This is no place to be!” But it is the space where deep change occurs. It is the desert or the wilderness in Biblical lore. What deep change is happening? Healing, I hope, and re-entry, though changed, to the kingdom of the well. Changed by having now a transformative understanding of vulnerability, the art of surrender and consensual action. I want those to stay with me until the hour of the Great Surrender when I lay my burdens down.