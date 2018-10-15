Back-to-back articles in an August 2018 Journal of the American Medical Association address the relationship of heart health to brain health in early adulthood (mean age 25) and later life (74+). I think each has good things to say to those at each end of the spectrum, and everyone in between, too.
Despite all the concern about Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of dementia as we age, the rate of development of dementia is decreasing, at least in the developed world. That is, the number of people with dementia per hundred in the population of whatever age is going down.
The problem is that with more people living longer, the total number of people with dementia still continues to increase with severe burdens on our society.
Why is the rate of dementia decreasing? Many recent articles support the idea that better control of heart disease risk factors is a major contributor. Disease in the vessels of the brain has long been known to be the second most common cause of dementia (after Alzheimer’s disease). Also, most dementia cases come from a combination of Alzheimer’s disease and brain vessel disease. Even a small amount of damage to brain blood vessels reduces the ability of the brain to adjust to the aging process and may be enough to make Alzheimer’s symptoms more likely to occur, to show up earlier or be more severe.
What is new in these studies is that they look at heart disease risk factors in early adulthood and later life, rather than only in middle age. Also, earlier research more often focused on how bad heart disease risk factors are associated with bad brain health, rather than the good effect on our brains from optimal heart health.
The first of the studies involved 125 young adults. It looked at their heart health using a measure promoted by the American Heart Association called “Life’s Simple 7.” The Simple 7 includes four health behaviors (non-smoking, healthy diet, physical activity and body mass index) and three health risk factors (normal or low blood pressure, low cholesterol and normal fasting glucose). Their heart health was compared with their brain vessel structure and brain function, using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). They found that even at age 25, obtaining optimal heart health (following the Simple 7) was associated with more blood circulation to the brain and fewer tiny abnormalities in the white matter of the brain. In addition, better heart health factors were associated with more tiny blood vessels in the brain. These changes don’t produce changes in the way the brain works day-to-day at this early age, but may decrease risk of future brain dysfunction.
The second study involved more than 6,500 older adults, mean age 74, and followed them for more than 8 years. When the study began, one in three participants had poor heart health (meeting 0-2 of the Simple 7 criteria listed above), only one in 14 had “optimal heart health” (5-7 of the Simple 7). Over the eight years of follow-up, among those with poor heart health, 13 percent developed dementia. Among those with optimal heart health, only 7 percent developed it. So, even during late life when folks in their 70s become folks in their 80s, heart health is associated with a substantial difference in risk for the development of dementia.
Both of these studies were based on observations of participants, rather than any effort to change their behavior, so they indicate an association, not causation. More research needs to be done to confirm these findings, but they make sense and provide at least some evidence that to achieve the best chance of a lifetime of brain health and freedom from dementia it is never too early or too late to strive for optimal heart health.
After reading a draft of this column, my fellow Aging for Amateurs columnist Bert Keller offered a comment that was very appropriate: “Interesting that in Hebrew, the word ‘leeb’ means heart, but includes most of the functions we think belong to the brain such as thought, judgment, decision-making, etc. 'The Good Heart' (the title of a book by the Dalai Lama) was also what we could call a good brain!"