Aging for Amateurs: Stretch your arteries to make them function better

As aging amateurs, we need healthy arteries to help us function better. It’s the arteries that get oxygen-rich blood that allows our organs and tissues to work the way they should.

Without good blood supply the heart and brain don’t work well, and neither to all of the other parts of our wonderfully designed bodies.

How can we help our arteries work better? New research suggests that we can make our arteries “act” younger by passively stretching them.

Passive stretching is commonly used in sports medicine and physical therapy to increase a joint’s range of motion and overall flexibility. But this research suggests that passive stretching of muscles in the lower legs may also improve the health of the arteries that supply those muscles and, even more interestingly, the health of other arteries that supply muscles and tissues that aren’t being stretched.

Passive stretching is also called static-passive or relaxed stretching. This involves applying an external force on muscles from another body part, an apparatus such as an elastic band or strap, a partner/therapist or just gravity.

This is early research, so it has been done only in small groups (less than 50) and, so far, only with young and healthy individuals (no smokers, no one with recognized heart or blood vessel diseases and no one taking medicines that might affect blood vessel or nerve function).

Exercise study

There were three groups in the study, one group was taught to do a series of passive stretching exercises targeting the knee and ankle muscles on both sides of the body, a group that stretched the same muscles, but only on one side of the body and a group that did no stretching.

Participants in the study did four simple exercises, described later in the column, five days a week for 12 weeks. The stretches take about 20 minutes or 40 minutes per session, depending on whether you were assigned to the both sides or only one side group.

This is more time than most of us spend stretching before we begin our usual workouts, but if the results in this study are duplicated in larger and more diverse groups, and I think they will be, this may be another way to improve the health of our vascular system that doesn’t require drugs and has virtually no side effects or “downside” risks.

So, what happened in the “stretchers”? Compared to the non-stretchers, both passive stretching groups showed improvements in vascular function (more wide-open arteries and blood flow), lower blood pressure and less arterial stiffness with most of the effects lasting for at least six weeks after stopping the exercises.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Interestingly, the one-sided stretchers showed benefits in the opposite side lower leg arteries and arm arteries, too, suggesting widespread blood vessel changes probably due to the release of chemicals that relax the whole system of blood vessels.

As you would expect, the stretching increased the range of motion in the knee and ankle joints, and that’s a good thing. The study does not answer multiple questions: Does it work in people with vascular disease? How long does the effect of stretching last after stopping? Does stretching become less effective the longer it is practiced?

So, what is the bottom line for now?

Consider using the four passive stretching exercises, alternating sides (so that both sides develop greater muscle and joint flexibility), at least a few days a week, especially if you are or have been a smoker or have a personal or family history of heart or peripheral vascular disease.

And, of course, stop use of all forms of tobacco now if you can, and treat high blood pressure and high-risk cholesterol levels, working with your health care provider.

Try these stretches

1. Kneel on one knee. Grasp the foot behind you with your hand, using the other hand to keep steady, and lift the foot toward the buttock as far as is comfortable, giving the thigh a good stretch.

2. From a standing position, holding on with one hand, grasp the opposite foot with the hand on the same side and pull it up and back to stretch the front of the thigh, lower leg and ankle (what’s commonly called the “runner’s stretch”).

3. Stand, and while holding on for support, bend forward slightly at the waist and rock back on the heels, lifting the forefoot on both sides toward the ceiling.

4. With one leg held straight up while lying on your back, pull down on your forefoot to stretch your calf (unless you have very long arms or very short legs, you’ll need a towel or other band of fabric to do this).

Hold all the stretches for 45 seconds, relax for 15 seconds and repeat each 5 times.

You will move better with the greater flexibility these exercises develop and your whole body will function better with more flexible arteries. It’s a win-win proposition.