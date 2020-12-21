Aging for Amateurs: Shepherds teach us that our need to belong somewhere runs deep

Picture a shepherd, alone on a windy hill in the wild border country between Scotland and England, living for weeks in a small, stone shelter he has constructed himself, with a flock of some 20 sheep.

The hill is granite with thin, acidic soil. It is covered with grass and heather, sheep sorrel and peat bogs — rugged land good only for grazing. But no! Good also for breathtaking vistas and for solitude and its blessings.

The shepherd has brought three books for company: a novel by William Makepeace Thackeray, Robert Burns’ poems and the Bible.

What is he doing there?

He is “hefting” the sheep to the hill. When they wander off, he carries them back until they have learned that this hill is where they belong and they will return to it on their own. Then they are “hefted to the hill.” And then the shepherd can go back down to where he is hefted: his home, an isolated farmhouse where his wife, children and mother are gathered around the hearth and a peat fire is always burning. He is hefted to the home and hearth.

I feel like I know that shepherd although I never met him. He is the father of Mrs. Violet Brown, herself 103 years old and living now in a cozy apartment in a small town in England. She was born in that isolated shepherd’s house in the Cheviot Hills, moved as a child to another cottage 15 miles away in a remote place called Langleeford. She later married a shepherd and continued to live most of her lifetime there in the house where her son, a retired shepherd, still lives.

I was Mrs. Brown’s pastor for a year and loved to sit in her room immersed in shepherd lore and hundred-year-old photos, listening to stories from her deep memory and imagination. Starting with her father, she painted the shepherd’s life with vivid detail and humor but totally without sentiment.

Shepherds come to mind at this season of the year, summoned up by the ones who were “tending their flocks by night” in fields close to Bethlehem. I wonder if they were hefting their sheep to a hill? I suspect they did that 2,000 years ago.

What a strong metaphor, hefting! It has nothing to do with ownership. Few shepherds then or now have title to the land. Mrs. Brown’s grandfather, father, husband, she herself and son worked for estate owners. Most of the owners have not lived on the land or loved it, but the shepherds loved it.

Hefting, at least as applied to humans, has to do with forming an intimate, life-giving bond with a place. It has become home. It holds memories, it makes you feel more alive, secure and free to be there.

Note that the Christmas story is not about being nestled comfortably at home. Quite the opposite. It is about a couple on the road, far from home, undergoing huge personal risk at a time they most needed to be safe and secure when a baby was on the way.

The story goes that when they got to Bethlehem, they were reduced to finding refuge in a cave used as a barn, possibly for sheep, and that’s where the baby was born. Think about it: The only thing that gave the couple any feeling of home, any warmth or hospitality, was ... the shepherds who came to be present with them. They bring a mantle of security, knowhow, welcome and human touch.

Because the shepherds were of the land, intimate with animals and their ways, they could come easily to a barn or stable without shame.

Familiar with lambing, they may have served as the capable midwife for a first-time mother and calmed a terrified, bumbling husband.

Because they were poor, they could open their hearts to refugees.

Because they were familiar with stillness and solitude, they could see and hear the angels singing. Quiet inside, they could receive the message about peace and good will for a weary world.

Because the shepherds were fully at home in that place — hefted, like their sheep — they could make Mary and Joseph feel less like strangers, more at home.

It runs deep, our need to find a place where we belong, a place that belongs to us, some might even say a place that we belong to. This season of the year makes the need for belonging, for feeling at home, poignant. Maybe we need a shepherd.

“Home” is much more than having an address, isn’t it? We long to have that kind of intimate abiding place, and more so as we grow old.

When we were young, we could carry our home on our backs, like snails, but aging usually means settling in. After a lot of dislocation, we want to “locate.” We set store by a loved and loving place that freshens our life, deepens our memory, welcomes our family and circle of friends.

Maybe that place is where we live if we’re lucky. Or home can mean some other special place that we return to, such as a house of worship, or a longtime vacation spot or “Cheers” tavern. Wherever the place, age increasingly hefts us to that hill.

Age is like a shepherd hefting sheep to the hill. For aging humans, that means drawing the threads of life together. Composing the sturdy, unifying counterpoint to the projects, wanderings and flirting with distractions of younger years.

There’s no “ought” in hefting: It’s more like an internal movement, an inner gravity, that’s bringing life to completion. It’s a mature and mellow consciousness that we’re growing into.

So this Christmas, I’m looking at the shepherds. I think they can help me be who I need to be at this time in my life. I think they can heft me to the hill where I belong.