Have you seen the commercial for an investment firm with the lithe, silver-haired retiree surfing off the coast of California? Then there’s the drug commercial showing the elderly couple frolicking with their flock of grandchildren through a theme park. As if that weren’t enough, on Facebook, you “like” a post from that couple you knew years ago who is now trekking in Nepal.

This is what retirement is supposed to look like in 2020. This is the life most of us dreamed of through the slog of our adult years, raising families and going to work day after day. Retirement is the golden ring we’re exhorted to seize and exploit for all it's worth.

But for many of us, retirement doesn’t look like that. Maybe we have a chronic illness that limits our mobility, or we’re caring for a spouse with dementia, or our life partner has died. Maybe our retirement planning was undercut by the loss of a pension or an unscrupulous investor, and we’re left with a budget too tight to allow for travel.

Social media has given us the term, FOMO, or "fear of missing out." FOMO can take the form of anxiety, regret, envy or sadness that things aren’t turning out the way we thought. FOMO initially described younger people who constantly check their phones to see what their friends are doing, but I think it’s fair to use it with senior adults. There’s a poignancy that exists among those of us who are older. We know that the opportunities to recoup our losses are slipping away.

I asked three dear friends who I know to be wise, thoughtful people how they have dealt with the gap between what they imagined their retirement years might be, and how they really are. As I expected, they have developed strategies that have upended the slick, commercial narrative, and given them a life they value. They all have had FOMO but didn’t stay stuck in it.

Though their situations were unique, the way forward for each involved similar approaches:

1. Leaving room for sadness; acknowledging it and allowing for grief, but moving beyond it. “Do I still have moments of despair and fear? Of course! But I’m still alive.”

2. Being compassionate with themselves, and not obsessing that they can’t maintain the same standards in their daily tasks that they did previously. “I used to visit older women who were too hard on themselves over no longer being able to do their own housework. I believe that the most important word in the Bible is charis (grace).”

3. Engaging in a realistic self-assessment and making an inventory of strengths that remain. "Some mornings I stay in the bed and recount the difficulty I have with parts of my body that no longer work, but most days I get out of bed and am thankful for the ones that do.”

4. Reframing their situation so that they focus on the good, rather than the bad. They changed the mental filters through which they interpret life’s events. "My body is a disaster, but my mind works well enough that I can still do meaningful, constructive work.”

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

5. Manifesting resilience so that they continue to get up time and again after getting knocked down. “I will keep pushing the reset button.”

6. Claiming their agency to determine how their life is going to spool out from here. “As I explored what I most wanted in my life now, the old script of ‘You must be married’ kept running through my head. An exploration of coupling convinced me otherwise.”

7. Being mindful of the many gifts still available, and actively celebrating those. “But how could I find companionship? The question was answered by having a wonderful dog.”

8. Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude. “Being more thankful for what we have than bitter over what we’ve lost, and especially thankful for what we at least got to do, rather than resentful over what we can no longer do.”

There are few of us who have the lives pictured in commercials and social media. Those depictions are a fantasy anyway, intended to make us feel that our own lives are not vivid enough and whisper in our ears to buy something. My friends, on the other hand, have crafted lives of depth and compassion.

Let’s all do the same in 2020.