Aging for Amateurs: Playing hide-and-seek during difficult times

Aging throws many challenges our way, to say the least.

One I have just about learned to manage — though it took a few years of retirement from the pace of working life to ﬁnd the handle — is the challenge of being able to hide. Like ﬁsh and forest animals, sometimes we just need to know how to hide. And this global coronavirus pandemic is one of those times.

First lessons in learning to hide started early. I’m thinking of that favorite and indispensable game of childhood: hide-and-seek. The game must be universal, because it is nothing short of a rehearsal for critical and diﬃcult issues we face all our lives. Issues such as shutting ourselves indoors in the midst of a pandemic and dealing with the aloneness, fear and other emotions that causes. “Shelter in place” is one name for what we’re doing; hiding is another way of naming it, and one that opens us to new potentialities.

Think about the childhood game for a minute. It’s our turn to hide and we feel heightened intensity of separation, aloneness, concealment, when we slip into our hiding place. “There are moments,” says poet Christian Wiman, “when life and time seem to be at once suspended and concentrated.” I remember the thrill of feeling that way, with a catch of the breath, when I tucked myself away behind the clothes hanging in my parents’ closet.

And then the excitement of discovery, the release of tension when we’re found and maybe some relief too that we’re not abandoned and alone — the rush of happiness to be back in the world of people again. The game of life and time goes on!

I picked up hide-and-seek again with my children. Our house is not very big, but they found ingenious hiding places in every room. We played the game in the neighborhood and, when they were older, in the thickets and alleys of Magnolia Gardens. It never got old.

Later still I found myself “hiding” in a diﬀerent way, called convalescence. After a serious health crisis, I needed to withdraw from the outside world for several weeks in order to recover. I pulled out some of those old lessons about intentionally separating, being alone, concealing myself from normal life, and how to psychologically deal with those tricky things without falling apart. Convalescence, the time and space needed for recovery from an illness or injury or surgery, is a kind of hiding that adults do.

“Hiding is a way of holding ourselves until we are ready to come into the light,” David Whyte says in his book “Consolations.” Hiding is a way of staying alive.

In convalescence, it’s a movement of turning within to draw on hidden resources for healing. We are doing other things, too, medicines and therapy for instance, but our relative isolation in hospital or home is not unlike our primal experience of being hidden in the womb, as Whyte says, “until we grow and ready ourselves for our ﬁrst appearance in the lighted world.”

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Even if we’re not conscious of it, isn’t that what we instinctively do when convalescing? We withdraw and “hide” for the purpose of leaving life to itself to mend and heal.

Another way we adults hide ourselves away can be seen in Henry David Thoreau’s semi-self-quarantine for two years at Walden Pond, where he worked in solitude on his journals and his famous book. A quotation from that work is posted at his cabin site today: I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.

That same reason for “hiding” motivates people to do spiritual retreats today, or pilgrimages or eco-vacations. We need a “reboot” every once in a while. So we take time away and alone for quiet reﬂection, soul-searching, seeking a deeper reality, personal change and renewal. In other words, sometimes we choose to hide for a time in order to come back into our social routines and relations in a fresh, more creative way.

As Whyte says, “Hiding leaves life to itself, to become more of itself.”

To go back to our game of hide-and-seek for a moment: If we are hiding, who is seeking? When we hide in self-isolation, as we’re doing now in a time of vulnerability and danger, who is seeking us?

I think the answer that comes to mind ﬁrst is that the virus is looking for us! This is not the best answer at all, unless we are hiding purely out of fear. Those other forms of hiding we do voluntarily, like Thoreau’s, give us a more positive, hopeful answer to the question. And that is our own best self is seeking us. Even in the grip of this pandemic, when we hide, our true self is seeking us: that persistent, hidden, lively self that elders are more and more sure of, that Soren Kierkegaard was alluding to when he said, “The only real sin is the despairing refusal to become one’s self.”

That “despairing refusal to become one’s self” reminds us of a rule that children instinctively know or soon ﬁnd out: Don’t hide in a place you can’t be found! That’s a game-breaker. In adult terms: don’t hide in alcohol or drugs (or any other depleting habit), though the times may tempt you to. Withdrawal there is self-destructive.

And beware the hiding place of apathy: listlessness, torpor, “don’t care,” can’t bring myself to do what needs to be done. The medieval monks and nuns were right: It’s deadly to let yourself hide there. Just as depleting habits can become addictions, apathy can extend into the disease of depression; and the way through is not hiding but reaching out, to loved ones, trusted friends, or mental health professionals.

How do you name what you’re doing in response to the pandemic? Stay at home, shelter in place, self-quarantine, social separation, semi-isolation. They all work. But if you name it “hiding,” it could open novel ways to experience constructive solitude. I would hate to waste a world-changing pandemic by failing to grow from it, and to help our world to grow and change from it. Because as we all learned in childhood, when we get found, then it’s our turn to seek.