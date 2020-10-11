Aging for Amateurs: More about taking care of yourself during COVID-19

First, the good news: More evidence that doing what we’ve been asked to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 works well.

That means keep washing hands thoroughly and frequently, avoiding crowded spaces, staying at least 6 feet apart and wearing a mask whenever we are unable to avoid being too close or going indoors (not in our own homes) or “staying safe.”

The level of influenza-like illness in the months between usual flu season is one-tenth, or even less, of what it usually is. And, the level of influenza in the Southern Hemisphere, which is just now ending its winter flu season, has also been dramatically lower than usual.

We don’t know for sure that these changes are due to people following the standard health protocols, but it is certainly suggestive. Data from around the world also supports these mitigating strategies for coronavirus.

Countries that have had fewer cases and fewer deaths have done a better job of social distancing as well as testing and contact tracing. And, we have very recent public evidence that not doing these same strategies puts us at risk of getting this very much worse virus.

Now, the not-so-good news. And it is really not news. The viral transmission experts have said this since March, but the World Health Organization and our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been slow to recognize the importance of very small particle aerosols in coronavirus transmission.

Other methods of spread have been emphasized: direct contact (shaking hands, kissing, or being coughed or sneezed on) and indirect contact through fomites (door knobs and other frequently touched surfaces).

Aerosols are an indirect form of contact. They are a thousand times smaller than large droplets produced by sneezes, coughs or singing, and there are many more of them: hundreds to thousands of times more. They can spread much farther than the large droplets.

This may explain at least some of the so-called “super-spreader” events. The old rhyme, “the solution to pollution is dilution” is the method to protect from aerosol contact.

Outside, aerosols are diluted quickly by air movement. Inside, they travel widely and can be set in motion again after falling to the ground by walking on and around them or by an air-handling system that doesn’t filter them out or destroy them with ultraviolet light.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Most of us don’t know the specifics of the indoor air-handling systems where we are going, maybe not even in our own homes. That is why we need to avoid indoor spaces for more than 15 minutes at a time, if possible.

Indoor air-quality experts say that a properly maintained HVAC system with minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) of 13 or higher filters will remove most viral particles.

Unfortunately, most older systems cannot use MERV 13 filters because they restrict air flow and cause the air handler to work too hard. An ultraviolet light source in the air handler is an alternative but requires regular maintenance.

A portable air cleaner using a HEPA filer and a clean air delivery rate of 300 cubic feet per minute is effective for an individual room. It also requires regular maintenance. Units like these are often the best solutions for classrooms and offices ,along with opening windows as much as possible.

A question from a friend brings me to the last topic for this column on COVID.

How does a person isolate who is in quarantine or who has been found to be COVID-positive, but not ill or not sick enough to be in hospital.

Again, air-quality experts have advice that is low-tech and has a strong research base. Find a room, preferably with a bathroom en suite and a window.

Place a simple box fan in the window so that it pulls air out of the room. That creates a negative pressure environment in the room that keeps most viral particles from getting into the air in the rest of the house.

If there is a return vent (usually a larger vent than the one heated or cooled air comes through) in the “isolation room,” cover it so that air from inside the room can’t return to the air handler and be spread to the rest of the house.

Keep the door to the isolation room closed, except to pick up meals that have been left outside. Not much fun, but relatively simple to implement.

Stay safe, and get your flu shot soon.