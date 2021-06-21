Aging for Amateurs: More about masks and Confucius on noble behavior

A letter to the editor of this newspaper two weeks ago described mask-wearing in fully vaccinated folks as protecting the mask-wearers from unvaccinated people. That’s true, but it also protects the unvaccinated from the rare but possible spread of COVID-19 from fully vaccinated individuals (who might or might not have symptoms).

The letter writer also talked about wearing a mask since the beginning of the pandemic to keep from spreading COVID-19 in the event that she was an asymptomatic carrier, before vaccines were available. The letter writer’s behavior brought to mind what Confucius would call noble behavior — more about that shortly.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows breakthrough infections (COVID-19 infections in those who have been fully vaccinated) are being recognized with increasing frequency. Through the end of April, there were 995 hospitalizations for patients with breakthrough infections reported, with 101 million fully vaccinated.

By the end of the first week of June, there were 3,275 hospitalizations in the 139 million fully vaccinated. Part of the increase is probably due to better recognition of breakthrough infections, part probably due to the presence of more virus variants that our vaccines are at least a little less effective against.

The important message here is that there are still very good reasons to wear a mask, even for the fully vaccinated, especially in indoor situations and even outdoor situations where physical distancing is difficult — both to protect oneself and others.

And very importantly, to take the opportunity whenever it is presented to us to encourage anyone over 12 who is not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated to start and/or complete the vaccination process as soon as possible.

So, what does Confucius say about good or noble behavior? First a little background as a reminder of just who Confucius was. He lived from 551 to 479 B.C. in China. Almost all of what we know about him comes from "The Analects," a collection of his sayings compiled by his disciples. He was a philosopher, educator, social critic and political scientist. Ralph Waldo Emerson called him “the George Washington of the world of thought.”

Confucius emphasized nobility, not as a matter of birth but of behavior. We become noble when we live according to true values. In "The Analects" (the quoted material below comes directly from it) he lays out what this looks like:

Noble or good people nurture character with fruitful action, as our letter writer did with her mask-wearing. We should be “slow to speak, but quick to act.”

Noble people educate themselves. Through learning we are actively trying to gain wisdom, in order to improve our actions. With wisdom also comes the recognition that there is always more to learn.

Noble people are gentle with use of power. Confucius said: “Exemplary people concern themselves with virtue, small people concern themselves with territory.”

Noble people practice introspection. Confucius asked his followers to be harder on themselves than on others. It is difficult to see our own faults and hold ourselves accountable.

Noble people inspire others. Confucius believed that our behavior should be something to be imitated. “Seeing clearly, hearing keenly, speaking truthfully and acting respectfully.”

Noble people enjoy life, but in moderation. Our letter writer wore her mask, perhaps limiting her ability to communicate with others as easily as usual, but allowing her to be more involved in her surroundings and with other people.

Noble people strengthen themselves. Confucius said: “Don’t worry that no one recognizes you, seek to be worthy of recognition.”

Noble people define themselves by what they do in their daily routines and relationships. These day-to-day interactions give us opportunities to show love, honor and respect often and to get better at doing it.

Confucius speaks to everyone, reminding us that virtue is not necessarily associated with great works. There are plenty of opportunities to develop it in the ordinary course of our lives.

Confucius admitted that he often fell short of his own ideals, but insisted that the only worthwhile thing we can do is to become a better version of ourselves.

Our letter writer gives us one view of a noble person’s behavior. Look for places in your day-to-day life to practice this same type of behavior. One place to start might be to complete your protection of yourself and of others by getting vaccinated (if you haven’t already) and wearing a well-fitted mask in situations when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Confucius said: “Consideration for others is the basis of a good life, a good society.”